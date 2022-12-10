Read full article on original website
Most popular Christmas movies in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s the time of year when nothing seems better than enjoying a movie in front of a fire. There are so many Christmas and holiday movie choices, where does a movie-lover begin? It may depend on where you live. Scholaroo is a company that...
Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness
(WGHP) — Oysters sold in multiple states and at least one grocery store chain are being recalled after dozens reported feeling ill after eating them. Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services ordered a recall for oysters harvested in the area of southeastern Galveston Bay. This includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from November 17 through December 7.
Princess Abigail, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at age 96
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96. Her death was revealed to the public on Monday at the Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.
Panda Express opens a new location in O’Fallon
O’FALLON — A new Panda Express is opening Wednesday in O’Fallon, Missouri, and some of the first guests will get a treat. The grand opening is at 3601 Monticello Plaza Drive. On Wednesday, December 14, at 10 a.m., members of the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce will help...
St. Louis eatery praised as Guy Fieri’s favorite in Missouri
ST. LOUIS – Food Network star and “Flavortown” mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant. Fieri is the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” a TV series through which he has visited nearly 1,300 restaurants nationwide over 42 seasons.
Wyoming police arrest two accused of shooting at Missouri trooper
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. – Authorities in Wyoming recently arrested two men accused of shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. John Glock and Nicholas Stephenson are behind bars in Carbon County, Wyoming. Police arrested both in Rawlins, Wyoming, on Nov. 28, 2022. One day earlier, deputies found an...
At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans
KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather west of New Orleans in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen at Nexstar’s WGNO confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish....
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
Sandy Hook 10 years later: Student who witnessed shooting leads charge for change
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ten years ago, 20 first graders and six educators were killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jackie Hegarty was only 7 years old when the trajectory of her life, and those of her classmates, changed forever. She was a second-grade student at the school.
Former Missouri inspector accused of accepting cash bribes
ST. LOUIS – A former employee with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is accused of taking cash bribes while inspecting vehicles. Federal prosecutors have charged Larry S. Conrad with one felony (using a facility in interstate commerce) to facilitate a bribery scheme. According to a federal indictment, Conrad was...
Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges
Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
National test scores show decline in math, reading for Missouri students
The "Nation's Report Card" shows the average reading and math scores of Missouri students have decreased significantly since before the pandemic.
Misrouted 911 drowning call may have been federal law violation
Questions persist about how a St. Louis County 911 call went to Colorado as a 6-year-old boy drowned.
Oregon governor commutes all of state’s death sentences
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling the death penalty immoral, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, 62, announced the commutations will take effect Wednesday, December 14 in a full-throated condemnation and repudiation of the death penalty.
One injured in an early house fire, St. Charles
A fire broke out early this morning at a home near St. Charles, injuring one person.
Community members seek answers after fight between a staff member and student
Community members packed a town hall at Westview Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District on Tuesday after a fight was caught on camera between a staff member and a student.
St. Louis County woman admits carjacking, armed robbery
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County woman appeared in federal court on Wednesday and admitted to both an armed robbery and carjacking in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Kadijah McFadden pleaded guilty to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to deliver ‘State of the State’ address in mid-January
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the annual “State of the State” address in mid-January. The speech is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to an advisory from the governor’s office. During the address, Parson is expected to...
