FOX2Now

Most popular Christmas movies in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s the time of year when nothing seems better than enjoying a movie in front of a fire. There are so many Christmas and holiday movie choices, where does a movie-lover begin? It may depend on where you live. Scholaroo is a company that...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness

(WGHP) — Oysters sold in multiple states and at least one grocery store chain are being recalled after dozens reported feeling ill after eating them. Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services ordered a recall for oysters harvested in the area of southeastern Galveston Bay. This includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from November 17 through December 7.
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Princess Abigail, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at age 96

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96. Her death was revealed to the public on Monday at the Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.
HONOLULU, HI
FOX2Now

Panda Express opens a new location in O’Fallon

O’FALLON — A new Panda Express is opening Wednesday in O’Fallon, Missouri, and some of the first guests will get a treat. The grand opening is at 3601 Monticello Plaza Drive. On Wednesday, December 14, at 10 a.m., members of the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce will help...
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2Now

Wyoming police arrest two accused of shooting at Missouri trooper

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. – Authorities in Wyoming recently arrested two men accused of shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. John Glock and Nicholas Stephenson are behind bars in Carbon County, Wyoming. Police arrested both in Rawlins, Wyoming, on Nov. 28, 2022. One day earlier, deputies found an...
RAWLINS, WY
FOX2Now

At least one dead after tornado reported outside New Orleans

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Emergency responders are on the scene of what officials say is heavy damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather west of New Orleans in St. Charles Parish. Around 3 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen at Nexstar’s WGNO confirmed a tornado touched down in the parish....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX2Now

Former Missouri inspector accused of accepting cash bribes

ST. LOUIS – A former employee with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is accused of taking cash bribes while inspecting vehicles. Federal prosecutors have charged Larry S. Conrad with one felony (using a facility in interstate commerce) to facilitate a bribery scheme. According to a federal indictment, Conrad was...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Illinois animal-cruelty suspect faces 7 more charges

Seven more felony charges of animal cruelty have been filed against a 59-year-old Sherrard, Ill., woman who is a suspect in an animal-hoarding case. Karen Plambeck is a suspect in one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois. In August, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard. On Monday, […]
SHERRARD, IL
FOX2Now

Oregon governor commutes all of state’s death sentences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling the death penalty immoral, Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of 17 inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, 62, announced the commutations will take effect Wednesday, December 14 in a full-throated condemnation and repudiation of the death penalty.
OREGON STATE
FOX2Now

St. Louis County woman admits carjacking, armed robbery

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County woman appeared in federal court on Wednesday and admitted to both an armed robbery and carjacking in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Kadijah McFadden pleaded guilty to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
