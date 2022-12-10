HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96. Her death was revealed to the public on Monday at the Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.

