Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Possible WWE Return Is An ‘Exhausting’ Idea Internally
Vince McMahon ruled WWE with an iron first for decades before relinquishing his position in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. The billionaire named daughter Stephanie McMahon and top employee Nick Khan as co-CEO’s of the promotion. It was recently reported that Vince McMahon intends to make a comeback...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Gets Loud ‘Thank You Mandy’ Chants After WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss
Mandy Rose had one of the most successful runs in the history of WWE NXT. From a mid-card attraction to becoming one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s champions in history, Mandy certainly has come a long way. Her hard work and dedication were well-appreciated by the fans following her big title loss.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Earns United States Title Shot During WWE Raw
Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, he earned another title shot against Theory. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley squared off against each other to determine the number one contender for the...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Confirms Attendance At Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE kicked off the first-ever Monday Night Raw on January 11, 1993 and the rest was history. The promotion will visit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the 30th anniversary of one of the longest weekly running wrestling shows of all time. WWE has already begun preparations for the...
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Moved To Alumni Section After Getting Fired On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. Unfortunately, his time in the company hasn’t been the best for a while now. After repeated failed attempts at capturing the United States Title, Lashley simply snapped this week on RAW, and he was fired in the process. Now the company has even moved him to the Alumni section on the WWE website.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Teases Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail On WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss formed an alliance with Bray Wyatt during his feud with Braun Strowman in 2020. Bliss ended up betraying Wyatt at WrestleMania 37. Tonight, Alexa Bliss teased rejoining Wyatt. Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship tonight. Bliss won the...
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For December 16, 2022
AEW taped Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX following the conclusion of the December 14, 2022 edition of Dynamite, and spoilers for the show have been revealed. This is your official spoiler warning, because we’re about to tell you what happened during the show. Keep checking back...
Comments / 0