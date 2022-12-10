ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

David L. Dalrymple

David L. Dalrymple, 82, of Fredericktown passed away at Country Court on December 11, 2022. He was born on October 26, 1940, to Lawrence and Mary (McClelland) Dalrymple in Mount Vernon, OH. David graduated from the College of Wooster in 1962, then went on to get his Doctorate at MIT....
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Too much punch: Centerburg knocks out East Knox

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time East Knox and Centerburg played in a 53-46 game on January 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
Roane, Tygers top Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON — Kyevi Roane was in the zone. Mansfield Senior’s sophomore sensation, Roane scored a career-high 37 points and the Tygers pulled away late for a 73-57 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Mount Vernon at The Hive. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 73, Mount Vernon 57. Mansfield Senior beat...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
State approves 11 land bank demolition projects

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, learned last week that the state approved 11 demolition projects for reimbursement. The money comes through Gov. Mike DeWine's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Under the program, the state set aside $500,000 in July for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The projects approved are the following:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Centerburg FFA riding a wave of success

CENTERBURG – The Future Farmers of America chapter at Centerburg High School is finishing the semester on a high note of success. The club is emphasizing its commitment to community service, placing high in district and state FFA competition and utilizing state-of-the-art classroom innovation.
CENTERBURG, OH
Loudonville school board starts renewal levy process

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday night to start the process of getting a renewal levy on May's ballot. Since 2015, the school district has received $1,334,102 each year from an emergency tax levy that passed in 2013. Now almost...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Cardington-Lincoln tops Bucyrus

Cardington-Lincoln put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bucyrus 48-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 14-11 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
New Philadelphia secures a win over Ashland

New Philadelphia had its hands full but finally brushed off Ashland 48-35 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 13. Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off with February 12, 2022 at Ashland High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Just a bit better: Cardington-Lincoln slips past Northmor

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Cardington-Lincoln defeated Northmor 39-38 in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. Cardington-Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 10-2 margin over Northmor after the first quarter.
CARDINGTON, OH

