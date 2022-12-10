Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Latest news suggests one Vols player with eligibility remaining won’t be back at UT in 2023
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Darnell Wright has officially accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL in January. Wright, who started at right tackle this season for the Vols, has one more year of college eligibility remaining (his COVID year). The Huntington, WV native hasn’t made an announcement...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
Vols DL commitment gets five-star rating in 247Sports' latest update
One of the highest-ranked players in Tennessee's 2023 class moved up even higher in 247Sports' rankings Tuesday evening. Vols defensive line commitment Daevin Hobbs, a senior at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C., now is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports coming off a strong senior season. 247Sports...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
Nick Saban releases statement on Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is dealing with a serious medical issue. This has led to an outpouring of support for one of college football’s most iconic figures, the Pirate. Now, the Alabama football account has announced a message in support of Mike Leach from Crimson Tide head...
atozsports.com
There’s a perfect option to join Tennessee Vols on-field coaching staff
December has proven to be an extremely busy month for Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee only plays one game this month — against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30 — but there are plenty of other tasks that are occupying Heupel’s time right now.
atozsports.com
Why Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the team that gets one SEC coach fired in 2023
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols could be the program that gets one SEC head coach fired in 2023. When Tennessee plays Missouri on November 11 next season, Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz could be coaching for his job. Drinkwitz, who received an extension this season, is 17-18 over his...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get a good sign in battle for key 2023 recruit
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top remaining 2023 recruiting targets is four-star linebacker Arion Carter. Carter, 6-foot-1/210 lbs from Smyrna, TN, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee. On Tuesday, Carter...
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson
Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
atozsports.com
Key player from one of Tennessee Vols’ SEC rivals hits transfer portal
A key player from one of the Tennessee Vols‘ SEC East rivals hit the transfer portal on Monday. South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal on Monday according to On3. Lloyd, a redshirt sophomore, played in only nine games in 2022 due to injuries. In...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
atozsports.com
Why the storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game just got a lot more interesting
The storyline for an upcoming Tennessee Vols basketball game got a lot more interesting on Monday morning. Tennessee is set to take on the Texas Longhorns in Knoxville on January 28. Texas is coached by former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard….at least for now. Beard was reportedly arrested...
Football World Reacts To Massive Running Back Transfer
South Carolina's leading rusher is reportedly on the move. According to The Athletic's Max Olson, "South Carolina RB MarShawn Lloyd has entered the portal." Adding, "Lloyd led the Gamecocks in rushing this season, had 749 total yards and 11 TDs. Former top-50 recruit." The football world reacted to Lloyd's transfer...
Elite In-State LB Target Ready to Announce College Decision
Elite in-state linebacker Arion Carter is set to announce his college at 1 p.m. ET at Smynra High School on Wednesday afternoon. Carter, who originally hoped to make a decision privately and reveal the school of his choosing in January at the All-American game, is now looking to get to bowl ...
atozsports.com
The forgotten play from Tennessee’s win against Alabama that proved to be extremely important
Despite the disappointing losses to Georgia and South Carolina, the 2022 season was extremely special for the Tennessee Vols. Tennessee beat Florida for the first time since 2016, then they beat LSU for the first time since 2005. The highlight of the season, of course, was beating Alabama for the...
Report: Ohio State Couldn't Afford 5-Star Recruit, Outbid By SEC School
Name, Image and Likeness deals have drastically changed the landscape of college football over the past few years. Players are now getting paid, but at what cost? According to one report from an Ohio State journalist this afternoon, the tab on one recruit is apparently getting too high ...
atozsports.com
5-star Vols commit Nico Iamaleava sees his final recruiting ranking change
2023 five-star Tennessee Vols commit Nico Iamaleava saw his final recruiting ranking (before joining the UT football program) change on Tuesday. 247Sports released their updated recruiting rankings on Tuesday and Iamaleava was ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. The California native was previously ranked...
6 Schools Reportedly After Prominent Transfer Quarterback
Devin Leary entered the transfer portal last week, commencing a chase for the NC State quarterback. On 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show, via Brad Crawford, Brian Dohn said the process hasn't moved as quickly as he anticipated. Yet he identified six notable schools interested in Leary, who has one year of eligibility remaining.
