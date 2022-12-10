Read full article on original website
Oklahoma fares better than most of the U.S. in occupational licensing
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s occupational licensing burdens for those required to have a certification or permit to work fare better than 65 percent of the nation, a newly-released study by the Institute of Justice concludes. According to the third edition of “License to Work: A National Study of...
Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work
(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
State finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday. Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 – the budget year that starts July 1 – which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9%.
Holcomb looking ahead to next legislative session, not next job
Hoosiers should not expect any announcements about Gov. Eric Holcomb's political future any time soon. The Republican chief executive said Wednesday in an interview with The Times that he's solely focusing his energies on the annual four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 9, 2023, and he's not looking ahead to any public- or private-sector opportunities that may be available when his second four-year term ends in early 2025.
Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization
Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
North Carolina lawmakers critical of hurricane rebuilding delays at hearing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday grilled officials leading the state's hurricane recovery over delays that have left thousands waiting for relief years after the destruction. The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' four-hour hearing featured testimony from representatives from Legal Aid North Carolina, the North...
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Utah Mayor Gets Arrested in Idaho
The mayor of a small town in Utah was arrested in Idaho over the weekend. KSL reports that Danial Elmore Knopp, the mayor of Brighton was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with...
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department of...
American Red Cross prepares for storm relief
SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
Texas crooner William Beckmann performing in Bertram for a good cause
Friday night at The Globe Theatre will be full of Christmas cheer for a good cause when Texas singer/songwriter William Beckmann takes the stage. Beckmann, a 27-year-old Del Rio native, is stopping in Bertram on an eight-night tour across Texas to benefit the community of Uvalde, which is still rebuilding after a mass shooting at a local elementary school last May.
Lower Saucon residents concerned about possible landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Landfill in Lower Saucon Township has big plans to expand, but people living nearby have big concerns. We met Ginger Lee Petrie on her horse farm in Lower Saucon Township. "My husband Bruce and I have owned it since 1987," said Petrie. It's...
