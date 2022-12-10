ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Ovechkin at 800 now chasing Howe for 2nd on NHL goals list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is already on the verge of his next big milestone after recording a hat trick to become just the third NHL player with 800 goals. He is just two goals two from passing Gordie Howe for second. The longtime Washington Capitals captain can climb further as soon as Thursday night at home against the Dallas Stars. Members of the Howe family are paying attention and offering their support six years after Gordie’s death. Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals long seemed unapproachable. Not anymore.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White. White is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Wilson helped the Jets to a 5-2 record in seven starts but his play was mostly shaky. Wilson had four touchdown passes and five interceptions, and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points. Joe Flacco will now be the No. 3 quarterback.
NEW YORK STATE
KTVZ

Murray’s injury is the worst part of Cards’ loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy