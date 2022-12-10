Sinema's break with the Democratic Party may not help her as much as she'd like

Read full article on original website
These could be some of the reasons DeSantis hasn't announced a presidential run (yet)
In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin, reinforcing his position as a strong contender for the party's presidential nomination in 2024. But DeSantis isn't showing signs that he is ready to officially announce his candidacy. He says he's focused on being governor and dismisses questions about presidential ambitions.
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Political Rewind: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan proposes 'GOP 2.0.' What's Republicans' post-Trump plan?
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, @GeoffDuncanGA, lieutenant governor of Georgia. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Eric Tanenblatt, @ericjtanenblatt, Republican strategist. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger receives a subpoena from the Department of Justice. Raffensperger’s office received...
'We've come a long way in two years': Gabe Sterling reflects on the 2022 elections
LISTEN: With elections in the rearview mirror, state elections officials are lauding record breaking turnout. However, the system is not without its critics, namely Democrats who say the runoff could have disenfranchised some voters. Chief operating officer for the Secretary of State Gabe Sterling spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
‘Clock is ticking’: Democrats push for climate reforms
Democrats are scrambling to lock in President Joe Biden's climate goals before Republicans seize control of the House.
Biden to sign Respect for Marriage Act, reflecting his and the country's evolution
President Biden will sign into law Tuesday a bipartisan bill that will codify same-sex and interracial marriages with a large celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. "Today, Congress took a critical step to ensure that Americans have the right to marry the person they love," Biden said in a statement Thursday after the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would recognize marriages federally and across state lines. The Senate passed it earlier.
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte's decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day...
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp
Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
Criminal referrals could be announced sooner than expected by the Jan. 6 panel
The House select panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hold what could be its final public meeting on Monday to announce and vote on its plans to issue criminal referrals and other recommendations. While the panel was already eyeing a day later next week to release...
