Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teacher gets big surprise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
WBIR
City Hills Church hosts annual Christmas Mall
City Hills Church held its annual Christmas shopping event! Parents had the chance to shop around for holiday gifts while kids got to create their own.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
Vols DL commitment gets five-star rating in 247Sports' latest update
One of the highest-ranked players in Tennessee's 2023 class moved up even higher in 247Sports' rankings Tuesday evening. Vols defensive line commitment Daevin Hobbs, a senior at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C., now is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports coming off a strong senior season. 247Sports...
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
WATE
Alive After Five concert series returns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to hear all your favorite holiday songs by nationally acclaimed artists and musicians. Alive After Five is a concert series that takes place at the Knoxville Museum of Art in Downtown Knoxville. This night brings elegance, good food, and a musical performance like no other. Dates for upcoming shows are on their website.
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Company details why English Mtn. residents have gone weeks without water
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of complaints from English Mountain residents about a lack of water, the state has opened an investigation into why it’s been happening. Tennessee’s Comptroller Office officially requested that all three Utility Management Review Board members be replaced after claiming they failed to...
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
WATE
Starwatch: Geminid meteor shower peaks this week
6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. news. 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere presents this week's Starwatch. WATE 11 p.m. news. Tennessee leaders face education challenges. SCORE TN leaders say there's no time to lose when it comes to...
‘Quiet’ neighborhood shaken after husband accused of shooting wife
Neighbors in Oliver Springs were shaken after a man was taken into police custody after his wife was found dead in a shooting.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
