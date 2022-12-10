Read full article on original website
'Iron Man,' 'Super Fly' and 'Carrie' are inducted into the National Film Registry
Every year, 25 movies are added to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress. Intended to reflect the depth and breadth of American filmmaking, the selections always feature blockbuster titles intended to generate attention. The biggest one this year is Iron Man that launched Marvel Studios as an inescapable force in American popular culture in 2008.
Literature ambassador Jason Reynolds knows young people have a story of their own
Some ambassadors handle multilateral negotiations and host elaborate events at embassies. But author Jason Reynolds spent his ambassadorship talking to young people about literature. On Tuesday, he celebrates the end of his term as the national ambassador for young people's literature. The Library of Congress inaugurated him in the two-year...
Announcing the fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
Vote: What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of 2022?
What was your favorite Tiny Desk concert of the year? As 2022 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on what a tumultuous year it's been for us at the Tiny Desk. We started the year off strong with Turnstile, as the flame to our Tiny Desk (home) concert series still burned bright. In the summer, we made our long-awaited return to filming at Bob Boilen's desk at NPR HQ in Washington, D.C., after a two-year hiatus. Our 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner, singer-songwriter Alisa Amador, went first, followed later by singer Ravyn Lenae, who released one of the most esteemed alternative R&B projects of the year. Usher paid us a visit during our Black Music Month takeover and birthed one of the year's most viral memes, #WatchThis.
