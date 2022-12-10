Read full article on original website
Related
Savings at the gas pump are eaten up at the supermarket, as inflation stays high
Americans are saving money at the gas pump, only to spend it in the produce aisle. Gasoline and grocery prices moved in opposite directions last month, as the overall inflation rate remained elevated. The Labor Department is set to release its latest consumer price index on Tuesday, just before the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the seventh time in nine months on Wednesday.
The U.S. reaches a fusion power milestone. Will it be enough to save the planet?
Scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy will announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion later today. The achievement came at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a $3.5 billion laser complex at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. For more than a decade, NIF has struggled to meet its stated goal of producing a fusion reaction that generates more energy than it consumes.
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
Potted Christmas trees are a rentable alternative to their fake and fresh-cut cousins
When I was a kid, there was a year my parents bought a spruce for our yard. But before we planted it, the three-foot tree had another role to play: our family's Christmas tree. My mom pulled the conifer inside, and we decked its boughs in ornaments. While it was festive and admittedly adorable, I remember feeling somehow offended that, instead of a traditional Christmas tree from a lot, our small little tree was still nestled in its nursery planter.
Lessons from Germany to help solve the U.S. medical debt crisis
PÜTTLINGEN, Germany — Almost every day, Dr. Eckart Rolshoven sees the long shadow of coal mining in his clinic near the big brownstone church that dominates this small town in Germany's Saarland. The region's last-operating coal shaft, just a few miles away, closed a decade ago, ending centuries...
Two fledgling entrepreneurs win MIT prizes for their global health apps
As a gay teenage boy growing up in South Africa, Jonathan "Jono" McKay didn't know how to explore his feelings about his sexual identity. He was far too scared to ask anyone in person for support. So he'd log onto gay chat forums at night, always terrified that a family member would barge into the room. "The dial-up modem would screech and howl," he remembers. That was in the 1990s.
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The...
The U.S. welcomes leaders from Africa, where China and Russia are making inroads
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nearly 50 African leaders and delegates have arrived in Washington this week for a key summit hosted by President Biden. It is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with African countries, whose relations with China and increasingly Russia have drawn scrutiny.
How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic did something strange to our sense of time. For Ruth Ogden, lockdown spent confined to her 3-bedroom duplex in Manchester, England, with a newborn and two boys home from school, "was like climbing a mountain that never ended." Time stood still, she says, filled with children moaning of boredom, and her yearning for bedtime.
