Savings at the gas pump are eaten up at the supermarket, as inflation stays high

Americans are saving money at the gas pump, only to spend it in the produce aisle. Gasoline and grocery prices moved in opposite directions last month, as the overall inflation rate remained elevated. The Labor Department is set to release its latest consumer price index on Tuesday, just before the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for the seventh time in nine months on Wednesday.
The U.S. reaches a fusion power milestone. Will it be enough to save the planet?

Scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy will announce a breakthrough in nuclear fusion later today. The achievement came at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a $3.5 billion laser complex at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. For more than a decade, NIF has struggled to meet its stated goal of producing a fusion reaction that generates more energy than it consumes.
Potted Christmas trees are a rentable alternative to their fake and fresh-cut cousins

When I was a kid, there was a year my parents bought a spruce for our yard. But before we planted it, the three-foot tree had another role to play: our family's Christmas tree. My mom pulled the conifer inside, and we decked its boughs in ornaments. While it was festive and admittedly adorable, I remember feeling somehow offended that, instead of a traditional Christmas tree from a lot, our small little tree was still nestled in its nursery planter.
Two fledgling entrepreneurs win MIT prizes for their global health apps

As a gay teenage boy growing up in South Africa, Jonathan "Jono" McKay didn't know how to explore his feelings about his sexual identity. He was far too scared to ask anyone in person for support. So he'd log onto gay chat forums at night, always terrified that a family member would barge into the room. "The dial-up modem would screech and howl," he remembers. That was in the 1990s.
