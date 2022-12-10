ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownstoner.com

Happy Days Diner on Montague Street Closes After More Than 20 Years in the Neighborhood

Montague Street staple Happy Days Diner closed its doors for the final time in November, ending a run of at least 22 years on the Brooklyn Heights block. On a walk by Monday afternoon, Brownstoner noticed that while signage for the diner is still up, the venue is definitely closed and a marshal’s order showing the landlord has taken possession of the premises is posted on the glass window. A phone call to the restaurant was met with a disconnected line.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Kick Off Hanukkah Celebrations With Some Brooklyn Menorah Lightings

Brooklyn communities are marking the first night of Hanukkah this weekend with menorah lightings, food and music. The first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, December 18 brings the the grand lighting of the borough’s largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza as well as free celebrations around Brooklyn. J.J. Byrne...
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Brooklyn Real Estate Listings Six Months Later: Two Sold, One in Contract, One off the Market

This week, a look back at four of our featured listings from six months ago focuses on homes in Sunset Park, Prospect Lefferts Garden and Park Slope. How did they fare?. While not huge, this Sunset Park co-op with an efficient layout is well proportioned and boasts an entry foyer for a bit of extra space. The one-bedroom retains many of its original prewar features, including moldings, parquet floors and original tile in the kitchen and bathroom. While the unit appears in move-in condition, some new paint and strategic updates could provide some polish. This former Co-op of the Day entered contract in November.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy