Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio man giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to KnowTom HandyTexas State
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio named one of the best U.S. cities in which to ring in the new year
The recent study also named SA as the second-best place in Texas to celebrate New Year's.
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo works to save Japanese giant salamander with salamander ladders
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is working to save an ancient amphibian species that lives 6,500 miles away. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo has been researching ways to reconnect populations of Japanese giant salamanders that have been separated by dams that have been built along Japan’s mountain streams and rivers.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch
The Cuban cafe's owners hope it will help revive the Quintana neighborhood near Port San Antonio.
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank hosting 3 mega food distributions this week ahead of the holidays
SAN ANTONIO - For the rest of the week, the San Antonio Food Bank are making sure no family goes hungry. With the help of local partners, the food bank is hosting several food distributions throughout the city. The first of the three events will be held on Wednesday at...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
Via 313 to bring more Detroit-style pizza to San Antonio with new location on city's West Side
Detroit pizza features a square shape and deep-dish base, which is piled with cheese and toppings, then baked until the edges crisp.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Guess the rent of this luxury San Antonio apartment near Stone Oak
How much does it cost to live in the Stone Oak area?
3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
19 San Antonio TV news stories you might've missed in 2022
It's been a whirlwind year.
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation
The same group was involved in a tense standoff with Black Lives Matter protesters downtown in 2020.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 2