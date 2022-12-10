ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Zoo works to save Japanese giant salamander with salamander ladders

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is working to save an ancient amphibian species that lives 6,500 miles away. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo has been researching ways to reconnect populations of Japanese giant salamanders that have been separated by dams that have been built along Japan’s mountain streams and rivers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location

There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
