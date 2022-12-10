ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eastern Progress

Former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs commits to USC

After entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs narrowed his list of schools to three schools, USC, LSU and Miami, with visits scheduled for all three schools this week. The Murrieta, California, native was expected to announce his decision on Sunday, but apparently saw everything he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eastern Progress

Azuolas Tubelis helps No.9 Arizona shake off loss of Kerr Kriisa in 99-61 win

As Arizona Wildcats fans almost certainly know by now, Kerr Kriisa is not the sort of guy to hold back words. So after muddling through four-turnover plagued minutes early in Arizona’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus, the Arizona point guard told coach Tommy Lloyd that he just didn’t feel too good – and Lloyd said he didn’t question it.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Final ruling expected today in Arizona's IARP case after FBI, NCAA investigations

Former UA coach Sean Miller will not receive a suspension as a result of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process ruling regarding Arizona's long-awaited ruling expected today, according to multiple national reports. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process is expected to hand Arizona its final ruling later Wednesday, concluding more than five...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: Texas Southern Tigers vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats

Who: Texas Southern (0-8) vs. No. 20 Arizona (7-1) G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) TEXAS SOUTHERN. G Micah Gray (5-8 freshman) G Taniyah Lawson (5-8 freshman) G Kamryn Bates (5-3...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Former Arizona DT Kyon Barrs schedules three official visits for this week

Kyon Barrs has quickly become one of the most highly-touted departures for the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA transfer portal, and he's narrowed his choices down to three schools. The former UA defensive tackle, who entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he's...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Beautiful weekend before winter storm arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through Saturday, we are expecting light winds and seasonal temperatures across Southern Arizona, warming slightly as we head into the weekend. Lows overnight will drop into the upper-30s around Tucson and around freezing to the South and East. Saturday and Sunday will warm into the...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents

The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crumbl Cookies is opening the doors to its newest Tucson location nest week. The location’s grand opening 8 a.m. Dec. 16 at it’s new place: 4850 South Landing Way. During its first week, Crumbl Cookies plans to feature six of its over...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
TUCSON, AZ

