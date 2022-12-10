Read full article on original website
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
OVPD: Rollover collision near Oracle and Magee Road
The Oro Valley Police Department responded to a rollover collision near North Oracle Road and East Magee Road. According to OVPD, no injuries have been reported at the time.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning for eastern Pima County including the Tucson metro area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clearing and cold. Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions the next few nights. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend. Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind...
Operation Deep Freeze in effect until further notice
Due to continuous rain and expected possible snow, the City of Tucson's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect until further notice.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
KGUN 9
Beautiful weekend before winter storm arrives
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Through Saturday, we are expecting light winds and seasonal temperatures across Southern Arizona, warming slightly as we head into the weekend. Lows overnight will drop into the upper-30s around Tucson and around freezing to the South and East. Saturday and Sunday will warm into the...
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in Texas
Authorities say a man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago has been arrested in Texas.
thisistucson.com
What it's like to live in Winterhaven, as told by two residents
The three weeks leading up to Dec. 10 are daunting. It’s when Jim Tofel starts to pull holiday decorations out of his 500-square-foot garage, two-thirds of which is packed almost ceiling to floor with Christmas lights, life-size cutouts of Disney princesses and a whole lot of extension cords. Tofel...
KOLD-TV
Crumbl Cookies opens location at The Landing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crumbl Cookies is opening the doors to its newest Tucson location nest week. The location’s grand opening 8 a.m. Dec. 16 at it’s new place: 4850 South Landing Way. During its first week, Crumbl Cookies plans to feature six of its over...
KOLD-TV
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounding out the weekend with sunshine and warm temps but cold temps are on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds will begin to develop later today ahead of the next weather system Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night. Snow levels may approach some valley floors. Coldest temperatures of the season so far with a lower desert freeze likely Wednesday morning.
