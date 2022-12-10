Read full article on original website
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots held a practice at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon that was chock full of new information. Sidelined for almost two months, Christian Barmore was present and designated to return from injured reserve, so his 21-day clock to be added to the active roster has begun. Interestingly, Jake Bailey, who is also eligible to be activated this week, was spotted getting off the team busses, but wasn’t on the field for stretching during the brief media window.
For the second time in three games, the New England Patriots are going up against a team coached by a quarterback they drafted in the 2000s -- Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings and now Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals. However, “Future NFL coach” is just one of...
TUCSON, Ariz — Trent Brown knows Cole Strange is going to have a long NFL career. But lining up next to the rookie, Brown has seen how hard he can be on himself.. Strange was New England’s first-round pick last spring, and with that draft stock comes big expectations. So Brown — who is no stranger to lofty expectations — has tried to remind Strange to stay in the moment. He conveyed that message in amusing fashion after practicing at the University of Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.
