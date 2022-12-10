Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Phillips Evaluates Second-Line Therapy Options for R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed available therapies for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma including CAR T-cell therapy and combination systemic therapies. Targeted OncologyTM: What do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell...
targetedonc.com
Tannir Discusses Combination Therapy Data in Advanced RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, discussed the case of a 59-year-old Black woman with clear cell renal cell carcinoma during a live event. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss the design of the phase 3 CLEAR study (NCT02811861) in advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)?. TANNIR: The design was frontline lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab...
targetedonc.com
When to Stop or Switch JAK Inhibitor Therapy in Myelofibrosis
Six months ago, a 72-year-old woman with a history of hyperlipidemia (controlled on rosuvastatin [Crestor]) and hypertension (controlled on amlodipine [Norvasc]), developed itching, bloating, loss of appetite, a notable 20 lb weight loss, drenching night sweats, and significant fatigue. Abdominal examination revealed splenomegaly, spleen palpable 8 cm below the left...
targetedonc.com
Tisagenlecleucel Sustains Responses After 2 Years in R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The phase 2 ELARA trial achieved durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who were treated with tisagenlecleucel. Results from the phase 2 ELARA trial (NCT03568461) show that tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) continued to induce high rates of durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma after 2 years of follow-up, according to presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
Novel CAR T-Cell Therapy Achieves 100% MRD Negativity in Patients With Newly-Diagnosed Myeloma
BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T cells showed a high objective response rate in a study of patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma. GC012F, a novel BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting therapy from the FasTCAR-T Cells program, achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%, with all treated patients evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD) showing MRD negativity to 12 months in patients with newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma.1.
MedicalXpress
Commonly used macular degeneration drug outperforms another at weaning patients off treatment at one year
A pilot, "look-back" study of information about 106 patients with "wet" age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine has revealed that nearly half of patients treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss. Only 17% of patients taking another commonly used wet AMD therapy, bevacizumab, were able to safely wean from the drug at a year.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
targetedonc.com
Single Agent Belantamab Mafodotin Shows Deep and Durable Responses in Final Analysis of RRMM Study
In a final analysis of the DREAMM-2 study, results showed the rapid and durable responses of belantamab mafodotin continued in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma despite ocular toxicities. The use of single-agent belantamab mafodotin (Blenrep) remains effective for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who relapsed after 3 or more...
targetedonc.com
Patient Selection Considerations for CheckMate 9LA Regimen in NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed with participants which patients are candidates for chemoimmunotherapy for advanced non–small cell lung cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What patient characteristics would make you consider using CheckMate 9LA (NCT03215706)...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
targetedonc.com
Mosunetuzumab Induces Durable Response in patients With R/R Follicular Lymphoma
Phase 2 study results show the durability of response associated with mosunetuzumab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Treatment with the anti-CD20/CD3 bispecific antibody, mosunetuzumab (Lunsumio) lead to durable responses without high toxicity in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, according to an updated analysis of the pivotal phase 2 GO29781 study (NCT02500407).1.
ajmc.com
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
targetedonc.com
Birtamimab Demonstrated Significant Improvement in Time to All-Cause Mortality in Stage IV AL Amyloidosis
VITAL study results reveal survival advantage of birtamimab for patients with Mayo Stage IV amyloid light chain amyloidosis. Post-hoc analysis results from the phase 3 VITAL study (NCT02312206) show that birtamimab (formerly NEOD001) achieved significant survival benefit in patients with Mayo Stage IV amyloid light chain (AL) amyloidosis at month 9, according to a presentation at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
Ibrutinib Shows High Efficacy as MCL Induction and Maintenance Therapy
Phase 3 TRIANGLE results show the efficacy of ibrutinib induction and ibrutinib maintenance in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. According to findings from the phase 3 TRIANGLE study (NCT02858258), adding ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to standard chemoimmunotherapy induction followed by autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and 2 years of maintenance ibrutinib can significantly improve outcomes in comparison with standard chemoimmunotherapy induction and ASCT alone for younger patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).1.
targetedonc.com
Zanubrutinib Benefits Acalabrutinib-Intolerant Patients With B-Cell Malignancies
Clinical benefit has been achieved with zanubrutinib treatment in patients B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to acalabrutinib. Treatment with zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) showed clinically meaningful benefit to a large majority of efficacy-evaluable patients with B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to acalabrutinib (Calquence), according to updated results from the ongoing phase 2 BGB-3111-215 trial presented during the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
targetedonc.com
Levy Discusses Treatment Options for ALK-Rearranged NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Benjamin Levy, MD, discussed the current targeted treatment options that target lung cancers that are positive for ALK rearrangements. A 55-year-old woman presented with worsening dyspnea and persistent dry cough. Smoking history: prior smoker (< 5 pack years) Medical history: atrial fibrillation. Imaging...
MedicalXpress
Trial compares therapies for reducing cardiovascular risk among people with rheumatoid arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease, with studies indicating an approximate 50 percent increase in risk of CV events such as heart attack and stroke. Some immunomodulators—drugs that decrease inflammation—have been shown to reduce CV risk in the general population. Researchers from...
targetedonc.com
QOL in Patients Receiving Axi-Cel Align With Clinical Trial Findings
In the real-world setting. Patients treated with the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell agent, axicabtagene ciloleucel experience similar quality-of-life outcomes to patients who were treated in clinical trials. Treatment with that axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) in real-world patient correlates with with temporary worsening of quality of life (QOL) with statistically and...
targetedonc.com
Olverembatinib Induces Responses in Patients With Ponatinib-Resistant, T315I-Mutant CML, and Ph-Positive ALL
An early study showed that encouraging responses were elicited with olverembatinib in patients with ponatinib-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Patients with T315-mutant ponatinib (Iclusig)-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), showed promising response to olverembatinib (HQP1351), according to data...
