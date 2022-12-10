ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Card Chronicle

Louisville Defeats Bellarmine 73-43

Louisville traveled a whopping six miles away from the Yum Center for an away game against Bellarmine tonight. With the smell of German roasted nuts in the air the Cards handled business against the Knights. The halftime lead was 34-8. To Bellarmine’s credit the second half score was just 40-35...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Western Kentucky preview: ‘Tops seek first back-to-back wins over Cards since 1949

Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analysis) Favorite: Western Kentucky by 7.5. Series: Louisville leads, 42-40 Last Meeting: Western Kentucky won 82-72 on Dec. 28, 2021 in Bowling Green. Series History:. Statistics:. Western Kentucky’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

