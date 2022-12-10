Read full article on original website
World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Argentina vs Croatia | Messi or Modric, who prevails?
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two resolute and resilient sides both led by icons of the game looking to sign off at the international stage with the biggest trophy of them all. Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, but their frayed nerves were well on display as the Dutch found two late goals to force extra time. Meanwhile, Croatia made it eight out of nine knockout clashes that they won either in extra time or on penalties as they knocked out favourites Brazil in dramatic fashion. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
World Cup Previews: France vs Morocco | The Dream Is Alive
After Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates booked their berth in Sunday’s World Cup Final, it is now time to determine who they will play. Before the tournament started, France were one of the favourites and Morocco had odds to win the tournament of 200 to 1. Today the odds are still in France’s favour, however, the Moroccans have yet to read the script!
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
Rumour Mongering: Fiorentina to Trigger Amrabat Extension to Fend off Liverpool
With Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield for surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, the 26-year-old has seen himself linked with a number of big European clubs over the past month with Liverpool one of the most commonly mentioned. Long gone are the days when a standout World Cup on its own...
Mateo Kovačić and Croatia fall to unstoppable Lionel Messi and Argentina
Lionel Messi was not messi-ng about tonight, as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Croatia side. It’s the biggest win ever in a World Cup semifinal for a team also keeping a clean sheet. That outcome didn’t seem to be on the cards at all...
Morocco’s dream ends as France reach back-to-back World Cup finals
Morocco’s magical run ended tonight as France lived up to their billing of favorites and emerged triumphant from the second semifinal, setting up a showdown against Argentina in Sunday’s final. France are the first nation to reach back-to-back finals since Brazil around the turn of the millennium, and (West) Germany before then, and will be looking for their third title overall just as Argentina.
Sky Blue News: Julian Hits!, Rafael Rumours, Women’s FA Cup Foes, and More...
Julian Alvarez is showing the world what Manchester City supporters already knew, La Araña is world-class. As we cheer on young Julian, Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date. ‘Remember the name’ - Man City fans go wild for Julian Alvarez after World...
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
World Cup Recaps: England 1-2 France | The Three Lions Are Put to the Sword in Qatar
It was familiar heartbreak once again for England and their fans as Gareth Southgate’s men fell to reigning World Champions France in the last Quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday. The Three Lions entered the match having not really been stretched too much so far during the tournament, whereas the a heavily-rotated French team had suffered defeat to Tunisia in a somewhat meaningless final Group game and had endured a few tricky moments in bypassing Poland in the Round of 16, until Kylian Mbappé put them decisively ahead late on.
World Cup: Julian Alvarez Making a Statement with Argentina
The World Cup kick-off last month with 16 Manchester City players on showcase, representing their various national teams. All but one have now exited the competition with only Julian Alvarez remaining at the global showpiece. But the City forward is making a name for himself with Argentina. Facing Croatia for...
Lloris: Harry Kane “should be proud of what he’s done” at World Cup
There’s no way Hugo Lloris wouldn’t be gracious in victory. That’s why he’s club captain for both France and Tottenham Hotspur. In quotes released today in French outlet RMCSport, Hugo revealed that he messaged his club teammate Harry Kane after France’s dramatic 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal victory over England this past weekend.
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Snag Benfica Star
Liverpool may be on the way to signing Benfica central midfielder Enzo Fernandez. South American news sources have insisted that the Reds have come to an agreement to sign Fernandez in the summer. The 21-year-old has been representing Portugal in the Qatar. The pre-agreement has supposedly been made with Benfica...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Agree Personal Terms with Enzo Fernández
Having made Darwin Nuñez their big summer signing, Liverpool could be set to throw another massive transfer fee at Benfica to sign 21-year-old Argentine World Cup star Enzo Fernández and there are even claims that the Reds have already agreed personal terms with the player. Following the line...
Rafael Leão doesn’t want to extend AC Milan contract — report
AC Milan have been locked in talks with Rafael Leão over a contract extension, but according to the latest reports, those talks have yet to result in a breakthrough. Quite the contrary actually: the 23-year-old “doesn’t want to extend beyond 2024”, which is when his current deal expires.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury
Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...
