Phillips Evaluates Second-Line Therapy Options for R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed available therapies for a patient with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma including CAR T-cell therapy and combination systemic therapies. Targeted OncologyTM: What do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell...
Roundtable Discussion: Comparing Triplet vs Quadruplet Regimens as Maintenance for NDMM
A 54-year-old woman received a diagnosis of Revised International Staging System stage II multiple myeloma. Marc J. Braunstein, MD, PhD discussed the case with a group of peers. BRAUNSTEIN: In multiple myeloma, if you ask a panel of experts a question, you’ll get 10 different answers. There are various regimens;...
When to Stop or Switch JAK Inhibitor Therapy in Myelofibrosis
Six months ago, a 72-year-old woman with a history of hyperlipidemia (controlled on rosuvastatin [Crestor]) and hypertension (controlled on amlodipine [Norvasc]), developed itching, bloating, loss of appetite, a notable 20 lb weight loss, drenching night sweats, and significant fatigue. Abdominal examination revealed splenomegaly, spleen palpable 8 cm below the left...
Levy Discusses Treatment Options for ALK-Rearranged NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Benjamin Levy, MD, discussed the current targeted treatment options that target lung cancers that are positive for ALK rearrangements. A 55-year-old woman presented with worsening dyspnea and persistent dry cough. Smoking history: prior smoker (< 5 pack years) Medical history: atrial fibrillation. Imaging...
Patient Selection Considerations for CheckMate 9LA Regimen in NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed with participants which patients are candidates for chemoimmunotherapy for advanced non–small cell lung cancer. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What patient characteristics would make you consider using CheckMate 9LA (NCT03215706)...
Selinexor Plus Ruxolitinib Decreases Spleen Volume in Myelofibrosis
Phase 1 data demonstrate that the combination of selinexor and ruxolitinib has the potential to be a novel first-line treatment for myelofibrosis patients, according to Haris Ali, MD. Significant reduction in spleen volume, total symptom score and hemoglobin stabilization was achieved with the combination of selinexor (Xpovio) and ruxolitinib (Jakafi)...
TRIANGLE Study of Ibrutinib Shows High Efficacy in MCL
Martin Dreyling, MD, discusses findings from the phase 3 TRIANGLE study of ibrutinib in patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Martin Dreyling, MD, Department of Internal Medicine III, LMU University Hospital Munich, in Germany, discusses findings from the phase 3 TRIANGLE study (NCT02858258) of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) in patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
Tisagenlecleucel Sustains Responses After 2 Years in R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The phase 2 ELARA trial achieved durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who were treated with tisagenlecleucel. Results from the phase 2 ELARA trial (NCT03568461) show that tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) continued to induce high rates of durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma after 2 years of follow-up, according to presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.1.
Cilta-Cel Shows Potential to Fill A Treatment Gap in Early-Line Multiple Myeloma
Ciltacabtagene autoleucel continues to show promise for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell product, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; Carvykti), has expanded options for patients with multiple myeloma. The therapy is FDA approvaed for adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after 4 or more lines of prior therapy in the United States, and has continued to display promising efficacy in patients with multiple myeloma following early relapse, according to updated findings from a cohort of the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 trial (NCT04133636).1.
Zanubrutinib Stands Up to Ibrutinib in Patients With CLL/SLL
Phase 3 ALPINE study study results shows that zanubrutinib produced superior progression-free survival results and objective response rate compared with ibrutinib in chronic lymphoma leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Findings from the phase 3 ALPINE study (NCT03734016) show that zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) reduced the risk of progression or death by 35%...
Liso-Cel Outperforms Standard of Care Treatment for LBCL
In the phase 3 TRANSFORM study, lisocabtagene maraleucel bested standard of care as treatment of patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. Patients with high-risk relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) receiving treatment in the second-line setting had a 64.4% reduction in the risk of an event with lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel; Breyanzi) vs standard-of-care (SOC) chemoimmunotherapy induction and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), according to findings from the phase 3 TRANSFORM study (NCT03575351) presented at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
QOL in Patients Receiving Axi-Cel Align With Clinical Trial Findings
In the real-world setting. Patients treated with the chimeric antigen receptor T-cell agent, axicabtagene ciloleucel experience similar quality-of-life outcomes to patients who were treated in clinical trials. Treatment with that axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) in real-world patient correlates with with temporary worsening of quality of life (QOL) with statistically and...
Low-Dose Lenalidomide Lowers Risk of Transfusion Dependency, Provides Other Benefits in Myelodysplastic Syndrome
The SINTRA-REV trial showed lower risk of transfusion dependency in patients with MDS treated with lenalidomide. Final analysis of the phase 3, double-blind, randomized SINTRA-REV trial (NCT01243476) that evaluated lenalidomide (Revlimid) at low doses showed significant clinical benefit in patients with low-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). These included prolonged time to, and decreased risk of, transfusion dependency (TD), high erythroid and cytogenic responses, an acceptable safety profile, and no progression or clonal evolution, even in patients with TP53 mutations. Findings were presented during the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.1.
Zanubrutinib Benefits Acalabrutinib-Intolerant Patients With B-Cell Malignancies
Clinical benefit has been achieved with zanubrutinib treatment in patients B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to acalabrutinib. Treatment with zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) showed clinically meaningful benefit to a large majority of efficacy-evaluable patients with B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to acalabrutinib (Calquence), according to updated results from the ongoing phase 2 BGB-3111-215 trial presented during the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
Belantamb Mafodotin Shows PFS Benefit and Tolerable Safety in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Compared with standard of care regimens for triple-class exposed, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, belantamb mafodotin with pomalidomide and dexamethasone extended progression-free survival without sacrificing safety. Treatment with the combination of belantamab mafodotin (Belamaf; Blenrep) plus pomalidomide (Pomalyst) and dexamethasone (B-Pd) in patients with triple class-exposed (TCE) relapsed or refractory...
BGB-11417 +/- Zanubrutinib Demonstrates Early Efficacy Signals in CLL/SLL
Phase 1 clinical trial data shows that BGB-11417 may induce response and lead to minimal residual disease negativity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In a phase 1 trial (NCT04277637), treatment with BGB-11417, when given alone or in combination with zanubrutinib (Brukinsa), induced promising responses and minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rates in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).1.
Acalabrutinib Appears to Have Quicker Time to Next Therapy Than Ibrutinib in Patients With CLL
Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia on frontline acalabrutinib were more likely to switch to another therapy or intensify their treatment earlier on, compared to those on ibrutinib, according to real-world study data. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who are being treated with frontline acalabrutinib (Calquence) were more likely to...
Olverembatinib Induces Responses in Patients With Ponatinib-Resistant, T315I-Mutant CML, and Ph-Positive ALL
An early study showed that encouraging responses were elicited with olverembatinib in patients with ponatinib-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Patients with T315-mutant ponatinib (Iclusig)-resistant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome (Ph)-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), showed promising response to olverembatinib (HQP1351), according to data...
GRIFFIN Study of Dara-RVd Improves HRQOL in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Rebecca Silbermann, MD, MMS, discusses the findings of the phase 2 GRIFFIN study which were presented at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting. Rebecca Silbermann, MD, MMS, associate professor of medicine at the Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology at Oregon Health & Science University, discusses the findings of the phase 2 GRIFFIN study (NCT02874742) which were presented at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.
Impact of CAR T-Cell Therapy on Use of SCT for Hematologic Malignancies
Robert J. Soiffer, MD, discusses the approaches to integrating chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy into the treatment of hematologic malignancies. Robert J. Soiffer, MD, the chair of the executive committee for clinical programs, vice chair of the department of medical oncology, chief of the division of hematologic malignancies, and institute physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, discusses the approaches to integrating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy into the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
