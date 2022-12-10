Ciltacabtagene autoleucel continues to show promise for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell product, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; Carvykti), has expanded options for patients with multiple myeloma. The therapy is FDA approvaed for adult patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma after 4 or more lines of prior therapy in the United States, and has continued to display promising efficacy in patients with multiple myeloma following early relapse, according to updated findings from a cohort of the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 trial (NCT04133636).1.

