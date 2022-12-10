Read full article on original website
Becky Hillier thriving in new role with Pro Rodeo
LAS VEGAS- Becky Hillier loves her new job with Pro Rodeo. The former anchor and general manager for Nonstop Local Billings (then KULR-8) is working as the Director of Communications and Media for Pro Rodeo in Colorado Springs. She's been in that role since Mid-May and recently wrapped up leading...
Former Hardin star Famous Lefthand scores 49 points in United Tribes triumph
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand scored a career-high 49 points in 25 minutes Saturday to lead the United Tribes Technical College men's basketball team to a 128-70 win over Sisseton Wahpeton College. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard was 10-for-14 from the field on his way to 30...
Billings Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympic Athletes
Billings, MT- What could be better than taking a dip into frigid Montana Winter Water?. Doing it for a great cause, the Law Enforcement Torch Run offers a unique opportunity for individuals or groups to support our local Special Olympic Montana Athletes by jumping into icy water with the Polar Plunge.
Former Billings Skyview standout Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State
BOZEMAN — Brooke Berry, who left the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program earlier this season, has landed at Montana State. MSU coach Tricia Binford announced on Tuesday that Berry, who was a key player as Billings Skyview won its first Class AA girls championship last season, will join the Bobcats in the spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico
BOZEMAN- Brooke Berry, a 6-foot guard from Billings and a former Skyview High School standout, has transferred from the University of New Mexico to join the Montana State women's basketball program, announced Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. Berry will join the Bobcats spring semester and will sit...
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins earns 2nd straight GNAC honor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings senior guard Carrington Wiggins earned his second straight Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award Monday. Wiggins averaged 22 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Yellowjackets. He led the team in scoring in both games,...
City of Billings plans to break ground on West End Reservoir in spring or early summer 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings plans to break ground on the new West End Reservoir and water treatment facility (also known as the Billings Water Resiliency Project) in spring or early summer of 2023. Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling said inflation has been a challenge. "Just looking...
Montana Department of Transportation announce new proposal for interstate 90 near Lodge Grass
Comments may be submitted online (CLICK HERE) or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office, PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Please note that comments are for project UPN 10067000. The public is encouraged to contact Billings District Preconstruction Engineer (Acting) Kurtis Schnieber at 406-657-0269 or Projects Engineer...
Laurel residents protest proposed NorthWestern Energy plant
Laurel, MT-NorthWestern Energy has proposed construction of a new gas plant, in hopes of creating another power supply source for the Billings area, which they say has their highest energy demand. But some locals hope to prevent ground from ever breaking on the plant. People gathered in the center of...
Sweetwater celebrates Christmas early with "Friendmas"
Billings, MT- Sweetwater Retirement Community hosted their first annual "Friendsmas" and encouraged residents of the community to invite friends to their Christmas celebration. The event featured games like Christmas Bingo, Rudolph the Red Nosed "Scratcher", a sock exchange and guessing how many ornaments where on the tree. Friendsmas was filled...
Proposed Plant Protest
Laurel residents protest proposed NorthWestern Energy plant. NorthWestern Energy is hoping to bring more energy to Yellowstone County than ever before with a proposed methane-gas plant. But I attended a rally in Laurel where residents voiced their concerns against construction.
Crash blocking I-90 EB driving lane near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the I-90 eastbound driving lane east of Billings Tuesday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map shows the crash is located 1.50 miles west of Junction Interstate 94-Exit 456, at mile-marker 457.5. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice.
Billings police investigating casino robbery
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at Maverick Casino that took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. In a tweet, police say a man wearing all black entered the casino and pointed a gun at an employee. Sergeant Clyde Reid says the suspect was able to get away with some money.
Yellowstone County employees express frustration in mediation hearings
BILLINGS, MT- Members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees staged a sit-in on Wednesday at the courthouse to demonstrate frustration in negotiating for higher wages. "This has been going on for months," said Katie Cosby, the Chapter President of MFPE. "We keep having to deal with this language given...
Attorney General Knudsen discusses the need for more public safety resources
BILLINGS, Mt: Attorney General Austin Knudsen and local law enforcement officials hosted a conference today to discuss the need for an increased investment in public safety amidst Montana's drug and crime crisis. In the conference, law enforcement officials spoke about the dangers of fentanyl abuse, a growing public safety concern...
Student arrested after Billings Senior High shooting threat on social media
BILLINGS, Mont. - A student was arrested after another student reported a social media post of a threat to shoot up Billings Senior High, according to police. The Billings Police Department posted on social media the threat was substantiated, and the student was arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services.
Homicide Victim Joseph Little’s Family Speaks Out
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone County Coroner identified the victim of a homicide at an apartment on 28th Street West as a 38-year-old Billings man, Joseph Little Senior. Little senior was discovered in the apartment by his family members. The homicide of Joseph Little has left his family with so...
