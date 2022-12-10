BOZEMAN — Brooke Berry, who left the University of New Mexico women’s basketball program earlier this season, has landed at Montana State. MSU coach Tricia Binford announced on Tuesday that Berry, who was a key player as Billings Skyview won its first Class AA girls championship last season, will join the Bobcats in the spring semester and will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

