Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
Beyond Harry Kane: The striker-shaped hole in England’s next golden generation
On the one hand, there is “what’s been said, what’s been written, the night at Wolves”, the pressure, criticism and scrutiny that England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey has struggled to understand and reason with over the past 18 months. On the other, and perhaps the most compelling argument for Gareth Southgate to stay on until the European Championship at least, is the emerging generation of young talent that his own work over the past decade has helped bring through.There is a case to be made that Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden were England’s best...
Soccer-World Cup dreams shattered, Croatia and Morocco dust themselves off for bronze
DOHA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - As Croatia and Morocco pick up the pieces after their World Cup semi-finals defeats, the two teams will welcome the prospect of potentially leaving Qatar on a high when they square up in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
They met on a European sleeper train. They've been married for nearly 30 years
Londoner Katy Vernon and American Randy Vanderwood met when they both boarded the same overnight train from Amsterdam to Berlin in the summer of 1991. Here's what happened next.
World Cup security guard dies after 'fall' while on duty at the Lusail Stadium
A Kenyan security guard who reportedly fell while on duty at Qatar's Lusail Stadium has died in hospital, his family and officials have confirmed to CNN.
