Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
The madness of midtable and how utterly unprepared Sunderland fans are for it
Sunderland are in a deeply confusing state. It's called 'midtable' and I was not trained to spot it.
Comments / 1