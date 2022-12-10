ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

90-year-old great-grandmother from Illinois to receive college degree

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xl1wb_0jeOnTQ600

A 90-year-old Illinois woman will complete some unfinished business on Sunday.

Joyce DeFauw will get to wear a cap and gown and cross the stage at Northern Illinois University, where she enrolled in September 1951, WLS-TV reported.

DeFauw, who turned 90 on Nov. 7 and has 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, will receive a bachelor’s degree in general studies, the university said in a news release.

She is among the oldest graduates at the school in DeKalb, Illinois, but DeFauw shrugs at the suggestion that she is an inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkiWi_0jeOnTQ600

“I never dreamed I’d be around at this time,” DeFauw said, according to NIU’s news release. “But here I am.

“I’ve learned that I can do things I never thought I could do, with the help of others. You can never quit learning.”

Joyce Kane DeFauw attended Northern Illinois but was diverted from her studies by romance.

“I went 3.5 years, and I quit,” DeFauw told WLS. “In the meantime, I met this gentleman who stole my heart and eye; we decided to get married.”

DeFauw, who lived in Geneseo, Illinois, married Don Freeman on June 18, 1955, according to The Daily Chronicle of DeKalb.

She quit school, and life got “kind of busy” for her and her first husband, the late Don Freeman Sr., according to NIU. But Freeman died at age 32 on Aug. 31, 1958. The couple had three children during their first three years of marriage.

Joyce’s second marriage was to Roy DeFauw on Feb. 23, 1963, in Rock Island, Illinois, according to The Rock Island Argus. They would have six children, including two sets of twins, NIU’s news release stated.

A college diploma seemed like a pipe dream.

“I was just busy with family from ‘55 when I got married until 2019,” DeFauw told WLS.

Roy DeFauw died on April 2, 1999. Twenty years later, Joyce DeFauw decided to earn her college degree. She finished her courses from her retirement home on the first computer she ever owned, a gift from her family, according to NIU.

NIU President Lisa Freeman said DeFauw was an “inspiration” to others.

“Joyce DeFauw is an inspiration, a trailblazer and now an Northern Illinois University college graduate,” Freeman said in a statement to “Good Morning America” on Thursday. “She has beautifully shown that earning a degree is life-changing at any age and that it’s never too late to pursue new knowledge.”

On Sunday, DeFauw will finish what she started 71 years ago. Turning her tassel has not been a hassle. She believes in education -- and to never give up.

“You can’t put a value on it, in my opinion,” DeFauw told NIU. “Just don’t give up. I mean if you have the opportunity, take that opportunity, and you never know. A lot of us get sidetracked or whatever, but go back. Don’t give up.”

Information from Newspapers.com and Ancestry.com was used in compiling this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement. The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford school board welcomes new member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school board welcomed their newest member and she’s excited to get to work. Kimberly Haley was selected to represent school District F. She has over 30 years of experience in education and wants to create an environment that supports students in every capacity.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Lutheran principal resigns citing serious family issues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Principal of Rockford Lutheran Schools Brent Bayko has announced his resignation citing serious family problems. Bayko issued the announcement to Rockford Lutheran families on Tuesday:. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you that because of a serious family issue back in Green...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Salvation Army of Winnebago County has a week and a half left of their "Red Kettle" Campaign. Their goal is in arms reach as they finish out their biggest fundraiser of the year. "There are people in need and they need help and I...
ROCKFORD, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL

Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
ROCHELLE, IL
100fmrockford.com

Harlem High School grad returns home to open own optometry practice

LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Freeport police taking applications for Civilian Police Academy

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to learn more about local law enforcement is open in Freeport. The Freeport Police Department is taking applications for the Spring 2023 Civilian Police Academy. The free, 8-week program was created to foster a better understanding while building relationships between citizens and the Freeport...
FREEPORT, IL
97ZOK

Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford woman makes the west side shine

A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?

What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?. What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. Belvidere...
BELVIDERE, IL
nbc15.com

Suspect in killing outside Beloit high school returns to court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused in the killing of a 19-year-old man outside of a Beloit high school early this year returned to court on Tuesday to ask the judge to change his bond. Court records indicate Amaree Goodall appeared in a Rock Co. court where his motion...
BELOIT, WI
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy