FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LFort Lauderdale, FL
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted To Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday
The Miami Heat got their second consecutive road win after a 110-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat now have back-to-back road wins for the first time this season. Like the Indiana Pacers game, Miami won in ugly fashion but fans are slowly learning to adapt to it.
numberfire.com
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) questionable for Thursday's matchup versus Clippers
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton's status is currently in question after Phoenix's center suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday. Expect Bismack Biyombo to log more minutes at center if Ayton is ruled out. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves rule out D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell will sit out on the road after the Timberwolves' guard suffered a knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Nowell's projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop starting for Spurs on Wednesday, Isaiah Roby coming off the bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bates-Diop will get the start on Wednesday with Isaiah Roby moving to the bench. Our models expect Bates-Diop to play 8.9 minutes against Portland. Bates-Diop's Wednesday projection includes 3.4 points, 1.8...
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Terence Davis is starting for inactive Kevin Huerter (ankle) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis is starting in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Davis will make his second start this season after Kevin Huerter was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 12.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Darius Bazley on Wednesday night, Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley is starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Bazley will make his first start this season after Aleksej Pokusevski was sent to bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 324.6 minutes this season, Bazley is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker operating in second unit role for Utah on Tuesday night
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Alexander-Walker will operate off the bench after Mike Conley was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to produce 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Charles Bassey for inactive Zach Collins (ankle) on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bassey will start at the five after Zach Collins was held out with an ankle injury. In 22.1 expected minutes, our models project Bassey to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Bassey's projection includes 9.5 points,...
