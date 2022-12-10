ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo will be available despite being listed with left knee tendinosis. In 21.3 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.
Timberwolves rule out D'Angelo Russell (knee) on Wednesday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell will sit out on the road after the Timberwolves' guard suffered a knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more playing time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Nowell's projection includes 13.2...
New York's Jalen Brunson (foot) active for Wednesday's contest versus Bulls

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Brunson will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a foot injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brunson to score 35.9 FanDuel points. Brunson's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Dedmon's Wednesday projection includes 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes on Wednesday. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists,...
Wizards starting Monte Morris (groin) on Wednesday, Jordan Goodwin to bench

Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Morris will make his return after he missed two games with groin soreness. In 29.8 expected minutes, our models project Morris to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Morris' Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and...
Kenny Pickett (concussion) limited in Steelers' Wednesday session

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was limited on Wednesday. Even after a limited participation, Pickett still needs to clears concussion protocol to play in Week 15's contest versus a Carolina Panthers' unit allowing 16.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center if Pickett is ruled out.
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Detroit Pistons. Ball will make his return after Charlotte's guard missed 11 games with an ankle sprain. In 24.7 expected minutes, our models project Ball to score 32.3 FanDuel points. Ball's current projection includes 16.1 points, 4.9...
Jalen McDaniels coming off Charlotte's bench on Wednesday night

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. McDaniels will play a second unit role after LaMelo Ball was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to record 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Warriors starting Donte DiVincenzo on Wednesday for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management)

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. DiVincenzo will make his second start this season after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.6 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 9.8...
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out on Thursday

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not play in Thursday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Payne will sit out after he suffered a foot sprain on Tuesday night. Expect Damion Lee to see an uptick in minutes off the bench while Payne is sidelined. Lee's current Thursday projection...
Portland's Drew Eubanks (hip) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Spurs on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against San Antonio. Eubanks' Wednesday projection includes 6.3 points,...
