Rain causes spinouts, overturned vehicles and traffic delays across the Bay Area

By Gayle Ong, Tori Gaines
 4 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As drivers navigated the wet roadways on Saturday, some faced delays due to flooding and even overturned or spun out vehicles.

Air District releases incident report on flaring at Martinez Refining Company

An overturned vehicle caused traffic delays on CA-242 on Saturday morning, according to Cal Trans. CalTrans cameras show traffic backed up on northbound CA-242 just south of Grant Street. CalTrans reported that the center lanes were blocked due to the incident, and delays should be expected. Traffic was back to normal by 1:00 p.m.

Collision on CA-24

A collision after an apparent car spinout on the westbound side of CA-24, just west of Broadway in Oakland, blocked the right lane just before 11:30 a.m. Video from the scene shows traffic diverting around vehicles stopped in the far right and far left lanes.

Van overturned on northbound I-280

This isn’t the first roadway incident reported today. Around 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-280, a van had also overturned. One person could be seen being treated for injuries before being placed into an ambulance. Traffic had been narrowed down to one lane, but has since resumed to normal.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

