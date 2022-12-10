Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Bumped To Five-Star In Recent Rankings Updates
Tennessee commit Daevin Hobbs is moving up in the rankings. 247sports updated its player rankings Tuesday boosting Nico Iamaleava from the No. 3 player to the No. 2 player in the country. However, Iamaleava wasn’t the only Vol to jump in the recent rankings. North Carolina defensive lineman Daevin...
Arion Carter Commits to Tennessee
Shayne Pickering brings us the latest on Arion Carter, and his commitment to Tennessee
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel released a statement on the passing of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Tuesday. Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. Heupel, who played under Leach, took to Twitter to address Leach’s passing, saying he was...
Orange Bowl matchup by the numbers
Who will win the 89th Orange Bowl? That will ultimately be decided when Clemson and Tennessee meet Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. On paper, though, the numbers show how the teams stack up heading into (...)
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
wvlt.tv
Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game. Tillman released the information this afternoon via social media, thanking Josh Heupel and his coaches for pushing him to be his best the past couple of years.
1450wlaf.com
Five ties, six lead changes, two technicals, one heartbreaking CC loss
KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday night, Campbell Campbell played a very good Carter team to a T; a technical foul that turned the game. With Carter ahead 58-55, that technical was whistled during a Cougar timeout with 35-seconds left and was quickly followed by a second technical foul, the first on Devon Jones and the latter on the Campbell bench. Watch the game on demand from WLAF with the technical fouls being assessed at the 3:25:30 mark of the telecast.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Former WATE Meteorologist Matt Hinkin spreads holiday cheer at 4 senior living centers in Knoxville
Former WATE 6 Storm Team meteorologist Matt Hinkin and the PJ Parkinson's Support group are singing Christmas carols Wednesday at Knoxville area senior care centers.
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel. The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like...
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
Milltek Sport announces $8 million expansion in Alcoa that will add dozens of jobs
ALCOA, Tenn. — A specialty exhaust manufacturer announced it is moving forward with expanding its new facility in Alcoa. Milltek Sport opened its Alcoa manufacturing and R&D facility back in August at 3202 Regal Drive. Now, it is moving forward with an $8 million expansion that will add 35 employees over the next three years.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0