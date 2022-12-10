ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Commit Bumped To Five-Star In Recent Rankings Updates

Tennessee commit Daevin Hobbs is moving up in the rankings. 247sports updated its player rankings Tuesday boosting Nico Iamaleava from the No. 3 player to the No. 2 player in the country. However, Iamaleava wasn’t the only Vol to jump in the recent rankings. North Carolina defensive lineman Daevin...
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel remembers Mississippi State’s Mike Leach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Football Coach Josh Heupel released a statement on the passing of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach Tuesday. Leach died after complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. Heupel, who played under Leach, took to Twitter to address Leach’s passing, saying he was...
Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game. Tillman released the information this afternoon via social media, thanking Josh Heupel and his coaches for pushing him to be his best the past couple of years.
Five ties, six lead changes, two technicals, one heartbreaking CC loss

KNOXVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On Monday night, Campbell Campbell played a very good Carter team to a T; a technical foul that turned the game. With Carter ahead 58-55, that technical was whistled during a Cougar timeout with 35-seconds left and was quickly followed by a second technical foul, the first on Devon Jones and the latter on the Campbell bench. Watch the game on demand from WLAF with the technical fouls being assessed at the 3:25:30 mark of the telecast.
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy

Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Tennessee's Neyland Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment

According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season after having three instances of underage alcohol sales and the behavior of fans...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
