Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
Chris Jericho Loses In Biggest Shock In AEW History
When thinking of the most beloved AEW stars, many names come mind. The Elite, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, just to name a few. Well we now have AEW fans’ new hero. Meet Action Andretti!. Andretti was the opponent of former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho...
Top WWE Star Comments On Adam Pearce ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On Raw
A top WWE star has commented on Adam Pearce “firing” Bobby Lashley on Monday’s Raw. On the December 12 edition of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship. After the referee was delayed on counting his pinfall,...
Chris Jericho Pushed For Tony Khan To Sign This AEW Star
AEW star Chris Jericho has confirmed that he pushed for Tony Khan to sign former ROH World Champion Bandido. The luchador made his AEW debut on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, unsuccessfully challenging for Jericho’s ROH World Title. Tony Khan officially announced Bandido’s signing in November, following reports...
WWE Star Reflects On Recent Character Change
A WWE star has reflected on his recent character change. LA Knight signed with WWE in 2021 before starting on the NXT brand as a heel. He quickly became a fan favorite and rising star for the brand. In May 2022, Knight was given a new character upon getting called...
WWE Star Has Legitimate Heat With Hall Of Famer
A WWE Hall of Famer has recently spoken about the issues he has with a current WWE star following a 2019 dispute. Having previously confirmed that he owns to trademark to the term ‘To Be The Man’, Ric Flair had been critical of WWE’s choice to refer to Becky Lynch as ‘The Man’.
Top WWE Stars Hoping To Help NXT Stars ‘Flourish’
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have opened up about their desire to help elevate NXT’s Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to earn their first NXT Tag Team Championship, becoming triple crown winners in the process. Speaking to Justin Barrasso...
WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses New Role With AEW
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their new role with All Elite Wrestling. In November, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his debut for AEW by aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh on the November 2 edition of Dynamite. Tony Khan would later announce...
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
WWE Star Leaving TV For A While?
A popular WWE has Tweeted a cryptic message that suggests that they may be away from the company for a while. Following her appearance on the December 12 episode of WWE Raw in which she lost to Rhea Ripley, Asuka tweeted:. She would follow this Tweet up with another cryptic...
WWE Star Helps Promote Sami Zayn Merch In Hilarious Photoshopped Picture
Becky Lynch has helped to promote fellow WWE star Sami Zayn’s new t-shirt in a hilarious photoshopped picture on social media. Zayn has reached new levels of popularity in recent weeks due to his work with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, where Zayn acts as the group’s Honorary Uce alongside the Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.
WWE ‘Happy’ With Buzz Around Current Star
A report has emerged that suggests WWE is very happy with the recent buzz surrounding one of its developmental talents. NXT star Sol Ruca debuted an insanely cool new finishing move on a recent edition of NXT Level Up. A video of the move gained some traction online, even being...
Video: WWE Star Teases Big Character Change Ahead Of Raw
Former Women’s Champion Asuka has shared an intriguing video teasing her character change ahead of the December 12 edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has recently been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting at a dark change. The popular star posted several photos of herself with face paint similar...
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
AEW Stars Discuss Wanting To Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer’s Entrance For Years
A pair of AEW stars have discussed wanting to pay tribute to a WWE Hall of Famer’s entrance for years. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Nyla Rose challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill went on to retain her championship, but Rose left a mark before the bell even rang.
WWE Star Debuts On NXT
After a few weeks of vignettes, Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on tonight’s December 13 edition of the show on the USA Network. Valkyria previously wrestled in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, and is one of the NXT UK talents who was moved to the US instead of being released when the brand was axed.
WWE Star & More Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show
NJPW has now announced the full card for the World Tag League and Super Junior tag league finals event. At the event, the tournament finals of NJPW’s two tag-team tournaments will take place. Lio Rush & YOH will face off against Ace Austin & Chris Bey in the Super...
