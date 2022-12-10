Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Why AEW’s Latest Hire Affects Triple H & WWE
With recent reports of a WWE name from behind the scenes moving on to become a game changer for AEW, now more details have emerged. AEW announced that former VP of Global TV Production for WWE, Mike Mansury is now All Elite. Not only has AEW hired the backstage name...
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 notes: Cheering, Road to Tokyo Dome, New Year Dash
A press conference was held Wednesday night with new information on cheering, New Year Dash, and more.
wrestletalk.com
WWE ‘Happy’ With Buzz Around Current Star
A report has emerged that suggests WWE is very happy with the recent buzz surrounding one of its developmental talents. NXT star Sol Ruca debuted an insanely cool new finishing move on a recent edition of NXT Level Up. A video of the move gained some traction online, even being...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Pushed For Tony Khan To Sign This AEW Star
AEW star Chris Jericho has confirmed that he pushed for Tony Khan to sign former ROH World Champion Bandido. The luchador made his AEW debut on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, unsuccessfully challenging for Jericho’s ROH World Title. Tony Khan officially announced Bandido’s signing in November, following reports...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance
A huge update has emerged regarding the status of recently-returned WWE star Karl Anderson in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight Champion for NJPW, despite being contracted to WWE. He will defend the title against Hikuelo of NJPW this Wednesday, December 14. According to a report...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
wrestletalk.com
Katsuyori Shibata Next Match Announced
Katsuyori Shibata’s Japanese wrestling return has been announced following his recent appearance for AEW. Shibata will return to the ring later this month on December 28, at the Inoki Bom-Ba-Ye event. He will face Tom Lawlor in a UWF rules bout. Per UWF rules, the match can be won...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reflects On Recent Character Change
A WWE star has reflected on his recent character change. LA Knight signed with WWE in 2021 before starting on the NXT brand as a heel. He quickly became a fan favorite and rising star for the brand. In May 2022, Knight was given a new character upon getting called...
wrestletalk.com
Legendary NJPW Faction To Disband
Wrestling veteran Minoru Suzuki has provided a major update on his NJPW Suzuki-Gun faction. During Wednesday’s (December 14) World Tag League/Jr. Tag League finals event, Suzuki revealed that the stable will disband at the end of 2022. Looking to the future, Suzuki stated that everyone will go on a...
wrestletalk.com
Major Change Coming To WWE NXT Title Belts?
A major change may be coming to some WWE NXT title belts. In April 2022, WWE changed the NXT title belts to have a rainbow colored tint to them. This was to match the NXT 2.0 rainbow logo. However, the NXT brand changed their logo to a new black, gold...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Comments On Adam Pearce ‘Firing’ Bobby Lashley On Raw
A top WWE star has commented on Adam Pearce “firing” Bobby Lashley on Monday’s Raw. On the December 12 edition of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to become the #1 contender for the United States Championship. After the referee was delayed on counting his pinfall,...
wrestletalk.com
Roxanne Perez Discusses NXT Women’s Championship Win
Roxanne Perez has discussed her NXT Women’s Championship win. On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. With the win, Roxanne earned her first singles title in WWE. In an NXT exclusive, the new NXT Women’s Champion...
wrestletalk.com
Potential AEW Signing Responds To Contract Rumors
Kota Ibushi had a funny response to a recent rumor regarding his wrestling future, amid speculation of when he will return to action. Ibushi has not set foot in the ring since injuring his shoulder during the finals of last year’s G1 Climax tournament in October 2021. Moreover, his...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Star Given New Name For WWE Debut
A former AEW star is making their WWE debut tonight and they’ve already received the warm welcome of a name change!. After we brought you a previous story about former AEW women’s division original Kylie Rae attending WWE tryouts last week, it seems the scouting went well. Kylie...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Debuts On NXT
After a few weeks of vignettes, Lyra Valkyria made her NXT debut on tonight’s December 13 edition of the show on the USA Network. Valkyria previously wrestled in NXT UK as Aoife Valkyrie, and is one of the NXT UK talents who was moved to the US instead of being released when the brand was axed.
wrestletalk.com
Recap: VICE Documentary ‘The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon’
Tonight (December 13) a two hour documentary aired on VICE titled, The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon which delved deeper into the life of the complicated man behind the dastardly character. While the 120 minute affair was primarily comprised of clips from previous episodes from the also VICE produced series...
wrestletalk.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Title Change On NXT
The wrestling world is reacting to a big title change to end tonight’s episode (December 13) of WWE NXT crowning a new Women’s champ. Shortly after her NXT victory to capture the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s episode, the wrestling world has already begun reacting to the win.
Comments / 0