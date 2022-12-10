ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

The Phoenix Police Department reported a four-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads just after 4 p.m. According to the police, a vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Sarah Warren, was heading north on the road when it merged into one lane. She collided with another vehicle at this point and the force of the impact caused her own car to crash into a median and then go into the southbound lanes. Her vehicle was then hit by a truck pulling a trailer and another car.
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Monday afternoon shooting leaves one injured

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot. Peoria Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Lincoln at Lincoln Terrace Apartments around 2:30 PM Monday, on a call of a woman being shot.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

TIMELINE: Jesse Wilson disappearance in Buckeye, death investigation

Jesse Wilson's adoptive mother has been arrested in connection to the 10-year-old's death. A massive search effort was launched in July 2016 after the 10-year-old boy was reported missing from his family's Buckeye home. Nearly two years after disappearing, his remains were found in the Buckeye area, but no arrests...
BUCKEYE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy