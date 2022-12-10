Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale Business Helps 800 Children through 18th Annual Holiday FundraiserABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
WLBT
1 wounded, suspect dead after Amazon warehouse shooting in Arizona, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Chandler police said a suspect is dead and another person is fighting for his life at a hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting were reported at the Amazon Fulfillment Center...
fox10phoenix.com
Police use DNA to identify, arrest suspect accused of stabbing Mesa 7-Eleven employee
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a water bottle that was thrown in the trash led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stabbed a convenience store employee in Mesa. Mesa Police say the incident began just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 21, when officers responded to a 7-Eleven located near Gilbert Road and Main Street for reports of a stabbing.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?
Murder victim and Mesa businessman, Jesus De La RosaPhoto byLamb's Shoe Repair Group/Facebook. 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, known personally as Fabien, was found dead inside his Mesa business on Tuesday December 6, and police are asking for your help to find the killer.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
MCSO bust yields $600,000 in drugs, including 70,000 fentanyl pills in Tolleson
A drug bust in Tolleson yielded more than $600,000 in drugs including 72,000 fentanyl pills, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a four-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads just after 4 p.m. According to the police, a vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Sarah Warren, was heading north on the road when it merged into one lane. She collided with another vehicle at this point and the force of the impact caused her own car to crash into a median and then go into the southbound lanes. Her vehicle was then hit by a truck pulling a trailer and another car.
AZFamily
Driver found with alcohol after head-on crash leaves 1 dead in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and was found with alcohol after a head-on crash that killed another man and sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a head-on crash near 43rd Avenue and McLellan...
25newsnow.com
Monday afternoon shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot. Peoria Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Lincoln at Lincoln Terrace Apartments around 2:30 PM Monday, on a call of a woman being shot.
AZFamily
Mail truck rolls over after hit-and-run in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A USPS postal mail truck rolled over in Glendale early Monday morning as the Valley dealt with the wet weather. According to Glendale police, the crash happened near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m. Detectives say that the driver who hit the truck took off, but a description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released. During the investigation, 59th Avenue was closed at Cactus Road. No one was reportedly hurt.
KTAR.com
19-year-old dead, 3 people injured following shooting in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a shooting broke out in Phoenix on Friday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. when they found 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall with a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Person cited for driving in HOV lane with inflatable Grinch
One person was cited for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane with an inflatable Grinch as a passenger, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after police foot chase, shooting near Central and Roosevelt
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after a shooting Sunday in downtown Phoenix. At about 8:30 p.m., Phoenix officers were called to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street for an unrelated call. While there, officials say an armed man approached officers to ask a question and then walked away.
12news.com
Man accused of firing at officers near Roosevelt Row says he shot to 'scare police away'
PHOENIX — Authorities say a 30-year-old man is facing assault charges for reportedly shooting at Phoenix police officers near 1st and Roosevelt streets late Sunday night. The man told police that the found the gun abandoned somewhere, and shot in the air to scare away the police officers, court documents showed.
AZFamily
Woman dead after crash involving four cars in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after a crash involving four cars in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., police were called out to a crash near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Sarah Warren injured. She died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
ABC 15 News
TIMELINE: Jesse Wilson disappearance in Buckeye, death investigation
Jesse Wilson's adoptive mother has been arrested in connection to the 10-year-old's death. A massive search effort was launched in July 2016 after the 10-year-old boy was reported missing from his family's Buckeye home. Nearly two years after disappearing, his remains were found in the Buckeye area, but no arrests...
Comments / 0