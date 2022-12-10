BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

