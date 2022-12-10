Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
3 Patriots Score 20 Or More In Win At Weir
WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three Wheeling Park Patriots scored 20 or more points in their 80-64 win over Weir. Aidan Davis led the way with 27 Cole Wilkinson added 23 and Brett Phillips had 20. Cory Lyons led Weir with 17 points.
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
WBOY
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
Metro News
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
WDTV
Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
beckersasc.com
West Virginia University graduates 1st nurse anesthetists
In 2017, the West Virginia School of Nursing welcomed its first class of doctor of nursing practice nurse anesthetists in Morgantown, and the first 15 students from the program are now celebrating their graduation. The program was started and led by Aaron Ostrowski, DNP, APRN, CRNA, who drafted 24 clinical...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
The Belle Vernon football players involved in a controversial social media video weren’t trying to racially taunt anyone, said the school’s top administrator, but they will face consequences for including a racial slur. The TikTok video, which used an audio file popular in the app, was filmed on...
West Virginia pharmacies affected by medicine shortage
In the middle of a "tripledemic," some medications, including Children's Tylenol, are hard to find in stock.
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
WDTV
Nevaeh Ann Compton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
WDTV
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
