ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
Scarlet Nation

West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone. Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening. Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar. Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus

Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Players Blast Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
beckersasc.com

West Virginia University graduates 1st nurse anesthetists

In 2017, the West Virginia School of Nursing welcomed its first class of doctor of nursing practice nurse anesthetists in Morgantown, and the first 15 students from the program are now celebrating their graduation. The program was started and led by Aaron Ostrowski, DNP, APRN, CRNA, who drafted 24 clinical...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Nevaeh Ann Compton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nevaeh Ann Compton, took her final rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Zane and Michelle, of Clarksburg. Nevaeh arrived on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Our family is forever changed and forever grateful to have spent these 5 days, all too brief but incredibly meaningful time with Nevaeh. She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Zane and Michelle Frye Compton. Also surviving are her two brothers, Michael and Levi, her sister Paisley; maternal grandparents, Robin and Johnny Frye of Shinnston; her paternal grandparents, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks of St. Petersburg, FL; and her paternal great-grandfather, Gene Compton of Bridgeport. Her days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Nevaeh had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet very memorable life. Although she was so tiny and frail, she gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with Pastor Quint Pitts presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Sinkhole causes issues in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
STAR CITY, WV
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV
WDTV

BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy