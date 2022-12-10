ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition

Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC AG Stein talks school safety at Charlotte elementary

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Charlotte Tuesday visiting an elementary school to talk about school safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Davidson wants to honor vets with memorial

On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town's first veteran's monument. The idea has floated around the Mecklenburg County town for years, but Monday was a second public input session on the vital project.
DAVIDSON, NC
Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead in an apparent shooting

A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard

Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to the need to hire more. Leaders heard about solutions to improve the times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill cop

Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn's apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
Wednesday Midday Forecast, Dec. 14, 2022

As promised, a massive storm system crossing the country will begin to push into the Carolinas later today and last through Thursday morning. Expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms along with some chilly temperatures as the storm system pushes through.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Family of slain Statesville graduate honored with basketball mementos

Two months after the murder of Kaneycha Turner, the Statesville High School community and former basketball teammates of the 19-year-old gifted her family with memorabilia from her four years as a crucial member of the student body.
STATESVILLE, NC
Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard

A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon.
FORT MILL, SC
Tuesday, December 13, Morning Weather Forecast

It'll stay dry on Tuesday as clouds slowly build ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain arrives late-Wednesday into Thursday. The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy gets bond

The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
CMS E-sports and STEM league hold inaugural championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time, the Carolina e-Sports Hub opened its doors for the very first e-sports and STEM league championship. Six teams went in, but only one came out on top and claimed the first trophy. "People take this game very passionately," one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Davidson working toward memorial for veterans

On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town's first veteran's monument. The small community has a thriving veteran population but no place to honor them publicly. In fact, Davidson is the only town in north Mecklenburg County without a veteran's memorial.
DAVIDSON, NC
Salisbury PD catch bank robbery suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police investigators have arrested Salisbury resident Johnny Dejuan Mann on Wednesday. Authorities charged the 56-year-old Mann with common law robbery following a Tuesday incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. A magistrate gave Mann a bond of $50,000.
SALISBURY, NC

