FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Making Spirits Bright: Charlotte Santa signs with hearing-impaired children
That's why one group brought a very special elf to Northlake Mall recently, to make sure every kid gets their request in. Making Spirits Bright: Charlotte Santa signs with …. That's why one group brought a very special elf to Northlake Mall recently, to make sure every kid gets their request in.
Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition
Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Frequent car crashes at CLT dog park prompt petition. Mellisa Shervington saw the whole thing at 1704 Shamrock Drive. A car came crashing through the fence, startling everyone. Making Spirits Bright:...
NC AG Stein talks school safety at Charlotte elementary
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Charlotte Tuesday visiting an elementary school to talk about school safety. NC AG Stein talks school safety at Charlotte elementary. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Charlotte Tuesday visiting an elementary school to talk about school safety. Fire department: Be...
Davidson wants to honor vets with memorial
On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument. The idea has floated around the Mecklenburg County town for years, but Monday was a second public input session on the vital project. Davidson wants to honor vets with...
Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead in an apparent shooting
A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD. Homicide investigation by University City, 1 dead …. A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning after one person was found dead near the University City area, according to CMPD.
Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard
Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators in Charlotte. City leaders learned that longer wait times are due to the need to hire more. Leaders heard about solutions to improve the times. Charlotte emergency calls not at industry standard. Staffing shortages affect the response times for 911 operators...
Charlotte non-profit offering mobile shower services experiencing more than double increase in need
Leaders at a Charlotte non-profit that are focused on giving people a sense of dignity say they're helping more people than ever before. Project Outpour started in the midst of the pandemic, offering free shower services to people in need. Charlotte non-profit offering mobile shower services …. Leaders at a...
Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill cop
Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar. Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock …. Former Chester County deputy Evan...
Wednesday Midday Forecast, Dec. 14, 2022
As promised, a massive storm system crossing the country will begin to push into the Carolinas later today and last through Thursday morning. Expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms along with some chilly temperatures as the storm system pushes through. Making Spirits Bright: Charlotte Santa signs with …. That's why...
Family of slain Statesville graduate honored with basketball mementos
Two months after the murder of Kaneycha Turner, the Statesville High School community and former basketball teammates of the 19-year-old gifted her family with memorabilia from her four years as a crucial member of the student body. Family of slain Statesville graduate honored with …. Two months after the murder...
Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic near Carowinds Boulevard
A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Highway sign falls onto I-77 South, snarls traffic …. A fallen highway sign is causing headaches for drivers on southbound Interstate 77 in Fort Mill Tuesday afternoon. Victim’s family shocked Ex-Chester deputy...
Tuesday, December 13, Morning Weather Forecast
It’ll stay dry on Tuesday as clouds slowly build ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain arrives late-Wednesday into Thursday. The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday.
Emotions high as ex-Chester deputy gets bond
The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday. The bond for a former Chester County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill police officer last had bond set at $250,000 during a hearing Tuesday.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Gastonia Family Dollar robbery; $1,000 reward offered
The robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Dollar located at 2001 Davis Park Road. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in Gastonia …. The robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Dollar located at 2001 Davis Park Road. Fire department: Be...
Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
Mount Holly officer killed in action in 2020 honored with memorial
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the two-year anniversary of his death, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was honored with a memorial plaza and two bronze statues in front of the Mount Holly Police Department. Herndon was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 11,...
CMS E-sports and STEM league hold inaugural championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time, the Carolina e-Sports Hub opened its doors for the very first e-sports and STEM league championship. Six teams went in, but only one came out on top and claimed the first trophy. “People take this game very passionately,” one...
Davidson working toward memorial for veterans
On Monday, community leaders and veterans in Davidson took the next steps toward creating the town’s first veteran’s monument. The small community has a thriving veteran population but no place to honor them publicly. In fact, Davidson is the only town in north Mecklenburg County without a veteran’s memorial.
Statesville PD upgrades charge to first degree murder after Thanksgiving shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a Thanksgiving shooting of a man is now murder, and they’re still looking for suspects. Statesville officers responded to a call for help on Nov. 24 before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. A report said some shot a man riding a dirt bike.
Salisbury PD catch bank robbery suspect
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police investigators have arrested Salisbury resident Johnny Dejuan Mann on Wednesday. Authorities charged the 56-year-old Mann with common law robbery following a Tuesday incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. A magistrate gave Mann a bond of $50,000.
