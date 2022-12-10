ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
TV Fanatic

Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama

Dear Edward will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in early 2023. Apple TV+ today announced that the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.
TV Fanatic

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer Teases Mother-Daughter Reunion

The road back for Ginny & Georgia looks more difficult than ever on Ginny & Georgia Season 2. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the second season, bowing Thursday, January 5, 2023. "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is...
GEORGIA STATE
TV Fanatic

Echo 3 Exclusive Clip: Prince and Bambi Plan Their Next Move

The desperate mission to save Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) continues on Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 6, airing Friday, December 16, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the pivotal episode, which shows Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) plotting their next move. Unfortunately, they...
TV Fanatic

National Treasure: Edge of History Star Lyndon Smith on New Series & 'Mini-Movie' Feel of Season One

One of Hollywood's biggest franchises is getting the television treatment, as National Treasure: Edge of History breezes into the universe this week. The series is a continuation of the movies, with a talented cast that brings the new adventure to life. The lively Lyndon Smith is one of the franchise's new faces, and she brings a wonderful spirit to the role of Agent Ross.
LOUISIANA STATE
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap Renewed! NBC Orders a Second Season of the Revival Series

There's a lot more leaping in our future, Fanatics!. After a thirty-year break, the Quantum Leap project is once again a going concern, and NBC is backing it with an early renewal, guaranteeing fans will have more adventures with Dr. Ben Song and his team to look forward to. Quantum...
TV Fanatic

Scream VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan in Wild Teaser Trailer

Scream 6 looks set to be one of the wildest installments in franchise history. The official trailer for the flick dropped Wednesday, and there's a lot to discuss. Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are locked in to reprise their roles from the fifth entry, alongside Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
TV Fanatic

Warrior Nun Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with Warrior Nun. Deadline reported Tuesday afternoon that the cult favorite has been canceled after two seasons. The second season of the series launched on November 10, but there was a lack of promotion for the series, likely contributing to the lower-than-expected performance. Netflix had several...
TV Fanatic

Fanatic Feed: Sanditon Farewell, Supergirl Star Joins The Flash, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The end is in sight for Sanditon. PBS Masterpiece announced Tuesday that the upcoming third season will be the last for the hit British drama. “Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for...
TV Fanatic

Should Fans of The Rookie Watch the Spin-off The Rookie: Feds?

When Alexi Hawley was creating The Rookie, he probably didn't anticipate it becoming such a massive hit among audiences in the way it has. Something of a rarity in many shows is getting a spin-off. The Rookie has earned itself a spin-off titled The Rookie: Feds. On The Rookie, John...
TV Fanatic

Your Honor: Bryan Cranston’s Michael Remains in Danger on Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Your Honor Season 2 is intense. Showtime dropped the first footage for the second this season this week, and we have plenty of questions. Starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), the 10-episode season will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
TV Fanatic

RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season. News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c. The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1. RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue...
TV Fanatic

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere Set at Hulu

Hulu's How I Met Your Father has a return date. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff will premiere its sophomore season on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. It's unclear at this stage whether the 20 episodes will air consecutively or if Hulu plans to split the season into two parts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy