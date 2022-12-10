Read full article on original website
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
2022's best movies: Raunchy comedies, epics with a message
The 10 best movies of the year include theatrical and streaming movies, comedies and dramas, Sundance indie picks and Hollywood blockbusters.
Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama
Dear Edward will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in early 2023. Apple TV+ today announced that the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer Teases Mother-Daughter Reunion
The road back for Ginny & Georgia looks more difficult than ever on Ginny & Georgia Season 2. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the second season, bowing Thursday, January 5, 2023. "How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer? That's what Ginny is...
Echo 3 Exclusive Clip: Prince and Bambi Plan Their Next Move
The desperate mission to save Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) continues on Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 6, airing Friday, December 16, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the pivotal episode, which shows Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) plotting their next move. Unfortunately, they...
National Treasure: Edge of History Star Lyndon Smith on New Series & 'Mini-Movie' Feel of Season One
One of Hollywood's biggest franchises is getting the television treatment, as National Treasure: Edge of History breezes into the universe this week. The series is a continuation of the movies, with a talented cast that brings the new adventure to life. The lively Lyndon Smith is one of the franchise's new faces, and she brings a wonderful spirit to the role of Agent Ross.
Quantum Leap Renewed! NBC Orders a Second Season of the Revival Series
There's a lot more leaping in our future, Fanatics!. After a thirty-year break, the Quantum Leap project is once again a going concern, and NBC is backing it with an early renewal, guaranteeing fans will have more adventures with Dr. Ben Song and his team to look forward to. Quantum...
Scream VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan in Wild Teaser Trailer
Scream 6 looks set to be one of the wildest installments in franchise history. The official trailer for the flick dropped Wednesday, and there's a lot to discuss. Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, and Jasmin Savoy Brown are locked in to reprise their roles from the fifth entry, alongside Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere.
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Shocking The White Lotus Finale, Reveals Which Character Deserves a "Terrible Fate"
The White Lotus really went there. The hit HBO drama series killed off Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya on the shocking season finale. Viewers questioned who was found floating in the ocean all season long, and The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 revealed that Tanya died trying to escape from a yacht.
Warrior Nun Canceled at Netflix
Netflix is parting ways with Warrior Nun. Deadline reported Tuesday afternoon that the cult favorite has been canceled after two seasons. The second season of the series launched on November 10, but there was a lack of promotion for the series, likely contributing to the lower-than-expected performance. Netflix had several...
Fanatic Feed: Sanditon Farewell, Supergirl Star Joins The Flash, and More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The end is in sight for Sanditon. PBS Masterpiece announced Tuesday that the upcoming third season will be the last for the hit British drama. “Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for...
Should Fans of The Rookie Watch the Spin-off The Rookie: Feds?
When Alexi Hawley was creating The Rookie, he probably didn't anticipate it becoming such a massive hit among audiences in the way it has. Something of a rarity in many shows is getting a spin-off. The Rookie has earned itself a spin-off titled The Rookie: Feds. On The Rookie, John...
Your Honor: Bryan Cranston’s Michael Remains in Danger on Season 2 Trailer
The official trailer for Your Honor Season 2 is intense. Showtime dropped the first footage for the second this season this week, and we have plenty of questions. Starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), the 10-episode season will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, January 13, 2023, and on-air on Sunday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
HBO and HBO Max Bloodbath Continues: Love Life, The Nevers Canceled; Westworld to Be Pulled From Streaming
HBO and HBO Max are becoming very unpredictable. Ever since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, there have been plenty of controversial decisions from the higher-ups at the company. If you thought Minx was the only cancellation this week, then we have bad news. HBO Max has split up with Love...
Ellen Pompeo Feels ‘Super Happy’ About Grey’s Anatomy Exit, Explains Why She Had To Do Something New
Ellen Pompeo's time on Grey's Anatomy is almost over. Despite speculation that Pompeo would return after filming her Hulu limited series, it sounds like the star is moving on from the show for good. Pompeo appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, revealing she's "super happy" about moving on...
RuPaul's Drag Race Moving to MTV for Season 15
RuPaul's Drag Race will have a new home for its 15th season. News broke Monday that the beloved reality series will migrate to MTV, beginning Friday, January 6, at 8/7c. The series initially started its life on Logo before moving to VH1. RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also continue...
How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere Set at Hulu
Hulu's How I Met Your Father has a return date. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff will premiere its sophomore season on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. It's unclear at this stage whether the 20 episodes will air consecutively or if Hulu plans to split the season into two parts.
The Cleaning Lady Showrunners Dissect the Devastating Consequences in the Season 2 Finale
Now that The Cleaning Lady Season 2 finale has aired, TV Fanatic chatted with the showrunners, Melissa Carter and Miranda Kwok, to discuss the biggest twists and the potential for Season 3. With so much to discuss, we spoke with Carter and Kwok about the devastating consequences of Thony's choices,...
