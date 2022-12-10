At the age of 35, Lionel Messi has been arguably the best player at the 2022 World Cup in what will probably be his last. The Argentina superstar has carried over his sensational form at Paris Saint-Germain onto the international stage with 17 goals and 16 assists so far this season for club and country, an astonishing accomplishment before the middle of December. Now he's looking to put a bow on his career with the biggest trophy of all and is just two wins away.

2 DAYS AGO