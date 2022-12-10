Read full article on original website
Inspired Lionel Messi takes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final
For Lionel Messi the crowning glory beckons. As Argentina’s gaze zeroed in on a third World Cup triumph, it was impossible to ignore their leader. It should not only be about him. There were other stars in blue and white stripes, most notably Julián Álvarez. But when Messi plays like this and with the power of the narrative around him, it can surely feel that way.
Griezmann gives his all, France advances to World Cup final
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Darting runs. Key tackles. Timely interceptions. Calming passes. Antoine Griezmann did it all for France on Wednesday, and now he’s going to his second World Cup final. Griezmann had exceptional moments in both penalty areas — and all parts of the field in...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Watch: Randal Kolo Muani Goal Puts France One Step Closer To World Cup Final
Watch the goal that gave France a 2-0 lead against Morocco and puts them on course for a World Cup final against Argentina.
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
‘Focus on the joy’: Morocco v France match is symbolic for Moroccan diaspora
Dual-national French-Moroccan citizens are ‘split in two’ but World Cup semi-final is also ‘bringing people together’, say football fans
Action News Jax
Argentina airline adds 2 more flights for World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina's national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final. Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina's capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team's 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Met Agent Of Morocco World Cup Star Sofyan Amrabat
Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of midfielders over recent weeks.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup: Argentina's superstar is having the best international tournament of his career
At the age of 35, Lionel Messi has been arguably the best player at the 2022 World Cup in what will probably be his last. The Argentina superstar has carried over his sensational form at Paris Saint-Germain onto the international stage with 17 goals and 16 assists so far this season for club and country, an astonishing accomplishment before the middle of December. Now he's looking to put a bow on his career with the biggest trophy of all and is just two wins away.
"Dave The Cat" Heading To Manchester After England Players Adopt Stray In Qatar
John Stones and Kyle Walker befriended the tabby, who will now swap the Middle East for Manchester after four months in quarantine.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Neymar shares messages to demonstrate unity in Brazil camp
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has shared messages he exchanged with Brazil team-mates following their quarter-final exit from the World...
Africa's World Cup: how a continent that usually underperforms finally got it right
After the first round of games at the World Cup, an all too familiar script looked to be playing out for African football fans. Five games played, three losses, two draws and only Ghana putting the ball in the back of the net in a defeat by Portugal.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC
Vivianne Miedema says Ballon d'Or does not 'appreciate' female footballers
Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says the Ballon d'Or does not treat women's football fairly. Seven prizes were awarded at the 2022 global football awards but only one - the Ballon d'Or Feminin - is dedicated to women's football. Miedema called for the ceremony to introduce the same categories for both...
Dutch Oscar Hopeful ‘Narcosis’ Sells to HBO for Eastern Europe, Fabula for Turkey (EXCLUSIVE)
Italy’s Coccinelle Film Sales has sealed two important European deals on Dutch Oscar bid “Narcosis,” directed by Martijn de Jong. Coccinelle Film Sales’ CEO Francesca Breccia negotiated the agreements, with HBO Europe picking up the movie’s rights in 14 countries in Eastern Europe (Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Fabula Film acquiring them for Turkey. Labelled as “a haunting and hopeful story about life, love and loss,” the movie follows a close-knit family disrupted when the father does not resurface during a professional dive. No funeral, no farewell,...
BBC
Gareth Southgate: Your messages to England manager as he considers future
"Conflicted" England manager Gareth Southgate is weighing up his future - so we asked the BBC Sport audience to help him decide. Southgate, who has taken England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final, appears stung by "what's been said and what's been written" during his tenure, and said he'd "found large parts of the last 18 months difficult".
swimswam.com
Aussies Maintain Medal Table Lead Through Day 2 Of Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) Through two days of action in Melbourne, Australia at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the host nation remains atop the overall medal table. Owning 9 total pieces of hardware, Australia has collected 5 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals to lead the United States and Italy who comprise the remainder of the top 3 performers thus far. The U.S. has reaped more medals with a total of 11, but the nation falls one gold shy of Australia to rank as #2.
Football Daily | An England failure that is preferable to the abject comedy pratfalls of yore
In today’s Football Daily: Another Big Stage loss for Gareth Southgate, the Rocky of the World Cup and 18,000 England ‘World Cup winners’ T-Shirts are up for grabs
