ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James

The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
Clayton News Daily

Magic clip Hawks for fourth straight win

Franz Wagner led eight Orlando scorers in double figures with 24 points, and the Magic extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a 135-124 defeat of the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Orlando's balanced offense, which featured all five starters scoring at least 16 points, produced both a...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy