ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

George Strait Charity Event Raises $2.4 Million for Veterans Organization

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uB1HX_0jeOZiHL00

George Strait is paying it forward to veterans with a special event.

Strait and his longtime friend Tom Cusick recently hosted the 12th annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort in Texas for Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, a nonprofit formed after the September 11 attacks to provide wellness support and initiatives for soldiers wounded in combat, including providing housing and service dogs to injured veterans and their families. The event raised $2.4 million for the organization, bringing the grand total across all of the events north of $17 million.

Strait and Cusick, who acquired Tapatio in 2011, have been hosting the event since Veterans Day that same year. “We decided holding an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history,” Cusick remarks in a press statement. “I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in, and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us!”

Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Keith Gattis, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Randy Rogers and Strait’s frequent songwriting collaborator Dean Dillon all performed at the event, along with the country king himself.

This isn’t the only way Strait is helping veterans and their families this holiday season. He’s also decorated a tree boasting blue decorations in honor of people who serve in the line of duty, which is on display at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville as part of the Parade of Trees. Part of the effort includes auctioning off a VIP experience to Strait’s show in Denver in 2023, the proceeds benefiting the First Responders Children’s Foundation which supports the children and families of first responders.

Photo: Jill Trunnell; Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Awe-Inspiring Live Performances in Honor of Charley Pride

Warm and sincere, Charley Pride had the ability to touch the heart with country music classics about life and love. He was an honest hitmaker, staying true to himself and his sound long after the traditional country style had lost favor among the mainstream. Throughout his decades-long career, Pride topped...
American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Stars Clay Aiken, and Ruben Studdard Announce 2023 Joint Tour

American Idol season 2 stars, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, are hitting the road together next year. On Monday (Dec. 12), the once competitors-turned-friends announced a joint tour across North America in celebration of the 20th year since their debuts on the singing competition show. Kicking off in April 2023, the Ruben & Clay tour will see the pair crisscross the United States and Canada for a 24-show stint this next spring. See a full list of dates, below.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy