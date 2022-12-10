ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Björk Releases Remix of Single “Atopos”

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uby5b_0jeOZQL900

Björk has teamed up with fellow Icelandic act sideproject on a remix of her song, “Atopos.”

Sideproject, an electronic music trio, adds pulsating beats to the track that features six bass clarinets while maintaining the intense energy of the original version. On “Atapos” Björk sings, If we don’t grow outwards towards love / We’ll implode inwards towards destruction / If my plant doesn’t reach towards you / There’s internal erosion towards all /Pursuing the light too hard it’s a form of hiding.

“I am so grateful to the incredible Icelandic electronic group sideproject, they make me excited about Reykjavik music,” Björk says in a statement. “The future is fertile!”

“It was an absolute pleasure to work on this remix,” adds sideproject. “We had a great time putting our own spin on the soundscape of ‘Atopos’ and we are really happy with the outcome. Thank you so much Björk.” They also write in Icelandic, “takk fyrir okkur,” meaning “thanks for us.”

The song, which is named after the Greek word for “strange,” was released as the lead single off Björk’s 2022 album Fossora. She co-wrote it with Kasimyn of the Indonesian duo, Gabber Modus Operandi. Following its release, Fossora reached No. 4 in her home country, as well as No. 2 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart in the U.S. Fossora is also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, a category she’s been nominated in seven times.

Björk wrote every song on the album that she began developing the concept for while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic in her native Iceland. Songs “Sorrowful Soil” and “Ancestress” were inspired by her mother, Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir, who passed away in 2018.

Björk has a series of international tour dates planned in 2023, including an appearance at the Perth Festival in Australia and multiple stops in Japan.

Photo Credit: Vidar Logi

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Skillet to Release Deluxe Edition of ‘Dominion’

Skillet is expanding their Destiny with the deluxe edition of their latest album. On February 17, the band will release Dominion: Day of Destiny, the deluxe edition of their 2022 album Dominion, featuring five new songs including the recently released “Psycho in My Head.” The other tracks are “Crossfire,” “Unbreakable Soul,” “The Defiant” and “Finish Line” featuring Adam Gontier, frontman of Canadian rock group Saint Asonia. Upon its January 2022 release, Dominion reached the top five on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.
Variety

‘H0us3’ Director Manolo Munguía Preps Follow-Up, ‘In Another World,’ Selected for Malága’s MAFF (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish director Manolo Munguía, who made a splash on the festival circuit with his feature debut “H0us3,” is prepping his lo-fi sci-fi follow-up, “In Another World.”  Set up at Munguía’s Barcelona-based Ghostdog label and produced by Sergio Martínez,  a co-scribe with Munguía on “H0us3,” “In Another World” has been selected for next March’s Malaga Festival Fund & Co-Production Event (MAFF), one of Málaga’s industry centerpieces.  It forms one of six Spanish productions at a talent-packed 22-title lineup of first and second feature projects from Spain and Latin America and part of Málaga’s predictably powerful Spanish Screenings Content spread.  “H0us3” won best film at the...
American Songwriter

Maren Morris Reflects on Her Year: “My Cup Is So Full”

Maren Morris is looking back fondly on 2022. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Morris took to Twitter to reveal that she completed her final work task of the year, teasing a collaboration with a non-disclosed artist. She also reflected on how her year started with working on her latest album, Humble Quest.
American Songwriter

Sabrina Carpenter Announces 2023 Tour

Sabrina Carpenter has replied all to fans wanting more of her emails i can’t send tour. The dance-pop star has announced a second run of shows in support of her fifth studio album. “I can’t wait to see your faces and maybe even sing some new songs!” she wrote...
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lionel Richie Songs

As the lead singer of The Commodores, Lionel Richie proved himself to be a brilliant songwriter and powerful singer. He carried these qualities into his solo career, crafting undeniable grooves and hit songs to match, with love being a frequent theme in his lyrics. In his more than 40-year career, Richie has solidified himself as one of the best songwriters and artists in history. Below, we explore 10 of the best Lionel Richie songs:
The Courier Journal

I'm a Rabbi who loves Christmas movies because Hanukkah is prone to the same holiday woes

Public confession: I love Christmas movies. Scandalous, I know, for a Rabbi to admit, but I suspect more than a few of my colleagues feel the same way. My favorite one by far is Home Alone. Of course, the slapstick physical humor is entertaining, but more than that, there is a very redeeming moral message to the film. In an age where corporate consumerism has all but obscured the spirit of the holiday, Home Alone teaches young Kevin McAllister that being with family is more valuable than material gifts. Through the experience of being separated from his family and defending...
LOUISVILLE, KY
American Songwriter

8 Gifts for Musicians Under $25

Holiday shopping for musicians doesn’t require a trip to your local music store (or much money at all). We rounded up 8 gifts for musicians under $25 that are useful for practice, gigs, decor, and more. While it may be tempting to splurge, you can gift friends and family accessories and apparel that will mean a lot to them. See which gift your loved ones will like.
American Songwriter

Walker Hayes’ 2023 Duck Buck Tour to Feature Ingrid Andress, Breland

Walker Hayes is heading back on tour in 2023 and he’s bringing a host of Nashville talent with him. Hayes will embark on the Duck Buck Tour, which takes him to 22 cities across America, with stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 5, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on June 23, The Wharf Ampitheatre in Orange Beach, Alabama and more. He has a group of country artists and hit songwriters joining him, with Ingrid Andress serving as direct support throughout the tour. “My Truck” singer BRELAND and songwriter-turned-artist Ray Fulcher, who’s written more than 20 songs with Luke Combs including hits “When It Rains It Pours” and “Does To Me,” will join on select dates.
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Remember That Time John Mellencamp Co-Wrote a Song for John Prine

John Mellencamp is something of an American hero. Despite his fame, his accomplishments in music and acting, his knack for very distinct portrait paintings, and more, Mellencamp is often looking out for the little guy. Mellencamp co-founded Farm Aid and is constantly speaking out about workers’ rights and the marginalization of minorities in the United States. He writes songs about real people and the heartland.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Live Performances From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift celebrates her 33rd birthday today (Dec. 13), marking the end of her most lauded year yet. From Grammy nominations to Oscar nods, Swift’s career has reached unprecedented heights in 2022 with even more milestones primed for the upcoming months. To celebrate the “All Too Well” singer’s birthday,...
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy