One last look at the Heisman race odds and candidate performances
We’re about to witness another Heisman ceremony on Saturday, and Ohio State has a horse in the race yet again with quarterback C.J. Stroud. All told, there are four finalists that were invited to New York and one of them will walk away with the latest bronze statue to be handed out.
Stroud was the leader in the race for the majority of the season, but the loss to Michigan has put things into serious jeopardy, and it would appear that there is a new frontrunner.
Here is a look at the four finalists, what the odds from Tipico Sportsbook say, and each quarterback’s performances to date thus far in the 2022 campaign. It’s all a bit of speculation, but we’ll know for sure who takes home the most coveted individual award in all of American Sports Saturday night.
4
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Current Odds and Stats
+5000 ⇓
2022 Overall Stats So Far
235-of-355 (66.2%) for 3.340 yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs
435 rushes for 74 yards (3.9 avg.), 0 TDs
3
Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
Current Odds and Stats
+3000 ⇑
2022 Overall Stats So Far
269-of-395 (68.1%) for 3.425 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs
47 rushes for 184 yards (3.9 avg.), 7 TDs
2
Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Current Odds and Stats
+2000 ⇑
2022 Overall Stats So Far
239-of-368 (64.9%) for 3.321 yards, 30 TDs, 4 INTs
112 rushes for 404 yards (3.6 avg.), 6 TDs
1
Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Current Odds and Stats
–3030 ⇑
2022 Overall Stats So Far
296-of-4488 (64.9%) for 4,075 yards, 37 TDs, 4 INTs
109 rushes for 372 yards (3.4 avg.), 10 TDs
