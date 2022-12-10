Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley owned hundreds of acres in southern Oregon
With the sudden death of Kirstie Alley, the nation lost a sitcom and Hollywood star, and Jackson County lost one of the area’s largest personal property owners. Public records and Mail Tribune archives show Alley bought property outside Jacksonville in 1989 at the height of her fame on the television series “Cheers” and still owned hundreds of acres in the Ruch area at the time of her death Dec. 5 at age 71 from cancer.
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rogue River Elementary to shut down remainder of the week due to widespread illness
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Rogue River Elementary School officials are closing the school for the remainder of the week because of the high number of students and staff who are sick or have become ill, according to a release on the school's website. The elementary school will be closed Wednesday, 12/14 through Friday, 12/16. SVA and the Junior Senior High School will remain open.
Kodiak adds a Diamond to its roster
Diamond Home Improvement operates two locations in Oregon and extends Kodiak’s reach in the Northwest. Kodiak Building Partners has announced the acquisition of Diamond Home Improvement (DHI). Diamond Home Improvement is a locally owned and family-operated home improvement retailer headquartered in Southern Oregon, with locations in Klamath Falls and...
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
Jackson County Fair Board hosts special work session to hear concerns on the Jackson County 4-H Program
CENTRAL POINT -- Today the Jackson County Fair Board and the OSU Extension Office held a special work session for community members to express their thoughts and concerns about Jackson County’s 4-H program. Held in the Padghman Pavilion at the Jackson County Expo Center, community members voiced their concerns...
Hwy. 39 Fatal, Klamath Co., Dec. 13
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it struck a pedestrian, Jerri Vaughn (53), of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans, was not in a crosswalk and was struck in the eastbound fast Lane. The visibility on the roadway was poor due to it raining and being dark at the time of the collision. Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Highway 39 was open during the investigation with the westbound lanes being reduced to two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.
Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls
On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
Krauss death investigation lingers two years later in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are marking an anniversary today, though not with celebration. Oregon State Police (OSP) note today marks the second anniversary of the death of Kurt Krauss in Josephine County. On the morning of December 14, 2020, 56-year-old Krauss was found deceased outside his business at 200 Corporate Way in Merlin, Oregon.
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Man charged for death from brawl at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police say today they arrested a 40-year-old off-duty bartender for the death of a bar patron. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its detectives Friday arrested Todd Heckers for manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a 75-year-old man. GPPD says on December...
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
Police say suspect in custody for stabbing at Riverside Park
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police say today they have an arrest for a a stabbing at Riverside Park. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its officers located and arrested 39-year-old Jason Castro as the stabbing suspect. GPPD says around 5:02pm December 9th, police responded to a reported...
ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
