Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal

LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
