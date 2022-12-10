Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins opts out of Citrus Bowl and declares for NFL draft
Jaray Jenkins opted out of the Citrus Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, making him the fourth LSU player to turn pro and ending the college career of a steady wide receiver. Jenkins, a fifth-year senior from the small town of Jena, had one more year...
NOLA.com
Running back help is on the way for the Saints after a successful waiver claim
A short-handed New Orleans Saints running back room is getting a late-season shot in the arm. The Saints claimed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers Wednesday, adding a third-year back to a mix that includes veterans Alvin Kamara and David Johnson. Benjamin has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns...
NOLA.com
Two Saints on injured reserve could return this week, including a key offensive lineman
For the first time since November 7, the New Orleans Saints could be on the brink of fielding their regular starting lineup along the offensive line. Center Erik McCoy and linebacker Chase Hansen both practiced with the team Wednesday and were designated for return from injured reserve ahead of the Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 15 early betting lines: Interesting odds for Saints-Falcons and Bengals-Buccaneers
The bye weeks are over for the 2022 NFL season, and it's time for the stretch run. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, but there's plenty still to be decided with four weeks to play, starting with Week 15. That starts with...
NOLA.com
Saints make a pair of Monday transactions, signing a running back and waiving a center
The New Orleans Saints made a pair of transactions Monday, signing veteran running back David Johnson to the active roster and waiving veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews in a corresponding move. Both moves seem to be related to injuries: Running back Mark Ingram reportedly suffered an MCL tear against the...
UAB and Miami, Ohio kick off bowl season in Bahamas Bowl
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: UAB by 10 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Both teams are trying to finish with winning records after gaining bowl eligibility with...
NOLA.com
Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
NOLA.com
After a year away with torn ACL, Pelicans' Kira Lewis says he's learned 'patience'
SALT LAKE CITY — As Kira Lewis prepared to check into Tuesday’s game midway through the fourth quarter, Naji Marshall delivered words of encouragement. Lewis was the 13th pick in the 2020 draft. The path he’s traversed so far in the NBA has been difficult. His rookie season was abnormal because it was played during a pandemic.
Comments / 0