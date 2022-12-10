Man killed by troopers was hauling 250 lbs of cocaine, caused multiple crashes, police say

FILE - Louisiana State Police vehicle. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.

The man, identified Friday evening as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, was shot dead on the raised highway's eastbound side near the Washington Street exit, Trooper Christian Reed, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement. No officers were injured.