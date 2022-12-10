ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

State patrol reports 43 crashes over the weekend in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY--Several inches of snow falling in the Valley and freezing ice led to drivers losing control and some crashing along the highway with state patrol reporting 43 crashes in Yakima County between Friday and Sunday evening. Fortunately, these crashes were not severe and there were no reported fatalities. State...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain

REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cletus F. Remer, 63

Cletus F. Remer, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cascade of Chesterly, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks missing Indigenous man last seen in Yakima on Nov. 9

YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen in Yakima in early November. Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, last known to be near W. Tieton Dr. and S. 10th Ave. in Yakima on Nov. 9, 2022. Sijohn is described...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

David Stalcup, 42

David Stalcup, 42, of Toppenish died Monday, Dec. 12, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – December 2022

AWT LLC, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling. Prosser School District, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, $28,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Moon Security Services Inc. Michael Detrick, 106904 E. Detrick PR SE, Kennewick, $93,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Blue...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing

WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
WHITE SWAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy