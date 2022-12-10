Read full article on original website
Frigid All Week. Is Snow Forecast When Temps Rise in Yakima?
The two to four inches forecast for Yakima on Friday and Saturday turned out to be six to eight inches and more in some parts of the valley. Though some of the snow has been melted with above-freezing daytime temperatures, there's a change coming this week. Bundle up. Yakima Forecast...
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
KIMA TV
State patrol reports 43 crashes over the weekend in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY--Several inches of snow falling in the Valley and freezing ice led to drivers losing control and some crashing along the highway with state patrol reporting 43 crashes in Yakima County between Friday and Sunday evening. Fortunately, these crashes were not severe and there were no reported fatalities. State...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – When and where the snow, rain and wintery mix will fall this weekend
-Friday night- -Winter Weather Warning for Kittitas County with 4 to 6 inches of new snow into tomorrow morning with a chance of additional ice. -Winter Weather Advisory for Yakima County with 2 to 4 inches of new snow into Saturday AM. -The Mid-Columbia could see early snow, changing to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Winter Weather Warnings, Advisories and who will get the rain
REGIONAL – Winter weather is once again causing havoc throughout the valley region. Several closures of schools and businesses are already taking place. KAPP-KVEW’S First Alert storm team of Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo and Jason Valentine have already issued an ALERT DAY for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The team issues an ALERT DAY when the weather will significantly impact your...
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Apartments, subdivisions, event and dance centers in planning stages
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fires at Caton Landfill north of Naches prompt Yakima Health District to suspend its operating permit
The Yakima Health District has suspended Caton Landfill’s operating permit following a series of fires at the facility. The health district said in a statement late Monday that the permit would remain suspended until a clear source of the fires is identified. The landfill is north of Naches at...
Is There Ever an Appropriate Time to Bump Someone with Your Car?
Story time. Last night was the Union Gap Lighted Parade, the finale of the lighted parades across the Yakima Valley and people who were near the Valley Mall were treated to something magical and a bit disturbing all in the span of an hour. What Happened at the Union Gap...
Yakima Herald Republic
Smoldering wood ignites at Caton Landfill north of Naches; fire contained with no injuries
A Sunday fire at the Caton Landfill northeast of Naches is fully contained, said General Manager Roger Caton. “Now it’s just a mop up operation,” he said Monday morning. “There’s no harm to the public or anything like that.”. The fire initially began three weeks ago...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cletus F. Remer, 63
Cletus F. Remer, 63, of Yakima died Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cascade of Chesterly, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing Indigenous man last seen in Yakima on Nov. 9
YAKIMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person alert for a man last seen in Yakima in early November. Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, last known to be near W. Tieton Dr. and S. 10th Ave. in Yakima on Nov. 9, 2022. Sijohn is described...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Acquiring Pallet Shelters to House Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is purchasing nearly four dozen pallet shelters to assist the area's homeless population. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz says the shelters are similar to those being used in Grant County. "The first ones we saw around here were in Moses Lake a couple of years ago where...
Yakima Herald Republic
David Stalcup, 42
David Stalcup, 42, of Toppenish died Monday, Dec. 12, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, valleyhillsfh.com.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – December 2022
AWT LLC, 53511 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, $6,000 for heat pump. Contractor: Delta Heating & Cooling. Prosser School District, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, $28,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Moon Security Services Inc. Michael Detrick, 106904 E. Detrick PR SE, Kennewick, $93,000 for fire alarm system. Contractor: Blue...
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
