Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
This 12-year-old Fort Worth football star is attracting global attention.Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe
There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
Several North Texas spots ranked among best spots in the world for fajitas
There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that's sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
3 Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation for New Year’s
There are tons of places across the Lone Star State offering tons of festive fun perfect for making memories.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
fox4news.com
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Sasha!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
fox4news.com
Possible tornado spotted near NASJRB in Fort Worth
Severe storms caused significant damage across North Texas on Tuesday morning. Video of a possible tornado from Fort Worth via William Rubi Jr. via Storyful.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s
The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
B93
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 0