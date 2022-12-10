ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
KATY, TX
CandysDirt

A Modern Mediterranean in Southlake Has a New Vibe

There is never a dull moment in Texas real estate, and regardless of what the Fed does with interest rates, we are always in our own world. This drop-dead gorgeous Southlake modern Mediterranean is a case in point. A few weeks ago, I got a hot tip about a multimillion-dollar...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores

(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano

We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
PLANO, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Sells To IHOP & Applebee’s

The company that owns Applebee's and IHOP is expanding into Mexican Food. Fuzzy's Taco Shop which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus is "highly franchised" meaning that 98% of its locations are independently operated. The Dallas Morning News reported this week that Fuzzy's will now be owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy