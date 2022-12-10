When you join Costco (COST) - Get Free Report (or its rival Walmart's (WMT) - Get Free Report Sam's Club) you do so mostly because both warehouse club chains offer low prices and tremendous value. You might like the treasure hunt aspect of not knowing what might on the shelves, and you may enjoy some of the side benefits (like deals on home repairs, cars, travel, and a few other things,) but at their core, the two companies have built their business on selling goods cheaply.

2 DAYS AGO