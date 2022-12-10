Read full article on original website
Ranking Solo Sikoa and the 10 Best WWE and AEW Debuts in 2022
For as eventful of a year as 2022 was for WWE and All Elite Wrestling outside of the ring, it was equally important in regards to both promotions bolstering their rosters. The constant influx of talent (including those crossing companies) is what makes the sport so enjoyable, and 2022 had that in spades. Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 is perhaps the most prominent example, not only for how exceptionally it was executed but also because of everything it entailed.
The WWE NXT Stars Who Made the Biggest Leap in 2022
NXT may be WWE's developmental brand, and its reliance on over-the-top characters at times may not be for everyone, but there is no denying the stars of tomorrow are forged in the rings of the black-and-gold brand. In 2022, several competitors made major jumps that not only have some thinking...
Report: Mandy Rose Released by WWE for Posting Content Outside Parameters of Contract
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose after she dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night's episode of NXT. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE made the decision to release Rose after officials felt they were "put in a tough position" with some of the content on her FanTime page.
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Opens Up on Tony Khan and AEW, Life After Addiction and More
Jake Roberts isn't the same man today he once was. He's better. More importantly, he's happier. "The Snake" rose through the pro-wrestling territories and became one of the WWF's biggest stars during the 1980s into the early '90s. Crowds roared when he attempted his patented DDT or pulled out one of his slithery pals to cover downed opponents.
