USC QB Caleb Williams embraces comparison to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Who is the next Patrick Mahomes?

Kansas City Chiefs fans will tell you, “Nobody.” That won’t stop people from asking the question and comparing college quarterbacks to Mahomes.

The latest player compared to Mahomes is none other than USC QB Caleb Williams. The Heisman Trophy Finalist just enjoyed a masterful season with the Trojans, showing off an incredible arm, off-platform throws and dynamic playmaking ability. He has earned comparisons to Mahomes from legendary throwing coach Tom House, among others.

CBS Sports Radio’s Zack Gelb recently asked Williams about the comparison made by House. The young quarterback’s answer was to embrace the comparison.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say,” Williams said. “Just because everybody watches Patrick (Mahomes) and sees all the cool things he can do. I always said, even in high school, that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, (Patrick Mahomes is) special — but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there. I think it’s really cool and I’ve had comparisons to a bunch of other people, but Patrick (Mahomes) is pretty cool.”

While some seemed to feel that Williams was a bit arrogant in his response, it’s important to remember that he’s not the one comparing himself to Mahomes. Frankly, it’s hard to not watch some of the things he does on the field and think of them as “Mahomesian.”

We’ll see if that’s enough to lift him over the competition for the Heisman Trophy. You can watch the ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10 on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. CT.