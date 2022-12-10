Dramatic Rescue Shows Community Teaming up to Save 4 Horses That Fell Through Ice into Freezing Pond

Read full article on original website
Crews searching for 87-year-old missing snowmobiler near Whitefish
Crews are searching for an 87-year-old snowmobiler who has been reported missing in the Whitefish area.
Fairfield Sun Times
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
Human remains found in Montana home lost to fire
Human remains were found at the scene of a home that was leveled in a weekend fire north of Polebridge.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Single-Family Residence Activity
Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red), from January 2019...
Crews knock down apartment fire in Evergreen
The Evergreen Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a residential apartment complex Sunday off of Spruce Drive.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. sheriff's deputy injured in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured after a suspected DUI driver hit the patrol car on Highway 82 during a traffic stop. The deputy was in the vehicle doing paperwork. The deputy was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries. The following was sent...
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
montanarightnow.com
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
Lake County man admits illegal killing of grizzly bear
A man who admitted to illegally killing a grizzly bear in 2018 was sentenced in federal court in Missoula on Friday.
Extra Charges Expected In Flathead Against Man Who Wouldn’t Leave His Car
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate details of a chase and standoff that resulted in the arrest of a wanted man with several felony warrants in the Swan Valley earlier this week. Now, it appears likely the Wednesday's incident will result in additional charges against the suspect.
Two Kalispell men hospitalized following shooting incident
The Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Monday evening.
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Sees Increase in School Enrollment, Decrease in Homeschooling for 2022-23 School Year
After lags during the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts in the Flathead Valley reported slight increases in enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year, reflecting both population growth in the area and an enthusiastic return to in-person learning. The Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) on Dec. 1 released the...
Flathead Beacon
Law Enforcement Investigating Assault
Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating an incident that occurred last night and resulted in two men injured with gunshot wounds, according to a press release. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell on Dec. 12 at approximately 9:40 p.m. where they found the two injured men who were then transported to a local medical facility.
A Montana Grizzly Wins Nationwide College Football Honor for 2022
A freshman wins the award. Enters transfer portal. Another freshman replaces him. Wins the award. May this one punt the portal miles from here. We join Griz Nation in congratulating University of Montana freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach of Kalispell. UM Sports Information Director Eric Taber informed us today (Wednesday) that Patrick has won the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) highest special teams honor, being named FCS Punter of the Year by the Augusta Sports Council.
