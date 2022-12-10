ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New York Times

Morocco Stuns Portugal in a Historic Victory for Africa

By Tariq Panja
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvXYq_0jeOMA8s00
Fans of Morocco’s World Cup team react to a goal while watching the live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco at Dar Yemma in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)

DOHA, Qatar — Another step for Morocco, another step for the Arab world, another push to a new frontier for Africa. Morocco’s reputation-shredding journey through the World Cup has now felled another European giant.

The Moroccans are now barely believable qualifiers for the semifinals, adding Portugal to a list of major European nations it has dumped out of the World Cup on its thrilling joyride through Qatar.

Having never previously been in contention for soccer’s biggest prize, Morocco is just one game away from a place in the final, having seen off Belgium, Spain and now Portugal thanks to a first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri on Saturday.

Against Morocco — with a defense that has still only been breached once in this World Cup — Gonçalo Ramos and the Portuguese wilted as the wall of whistles reached fever pitch and stayed there. Cristiano Ronaldo entered the stage with 40 minutes left, a platform to produce one more heroic act, a final cinematic moment in a career filled with cinematic moments.

At the point of an attack that featured a line of four forwards in increasingly desperate attempts to break Moroccan resistance, Ronaldo could not bend the World Cup to his will. Shots were blocked and tackles were made as Moroccan numbers seemingly multiplied in the face of incessant waves of Portuguese attacks.

Portugal simply could not get the ball to break for it in the way Morocco had in that one first-half moment where the ball hung in the air for what seemed like an age, before being met by En-Nesyri.

The tall striker timed his run to perfection, meeting the hopeful cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah just a fraction of a second before goalkeeper Diogo Costa could get his hand on it.

It was in the aftermath of that goal when Morocco let its guard down for the only time in the game, allowing the ball to ricochet dangerously close to its goal. Portugal almost went level in that moment, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes hitting a strike from an improbable angle that came crashing off the bar. That was as close as Morocco would let Portugal get.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9wrR_0jeOMA8s00
Fans of Morocco’s World Cup team react to a goal while watching the live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco at Dar Yemma in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwyWh_0jeOMA8s00
Soccer fans crowd onto Steinway Street to celebrate Morocco’s historic win over Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)

Comments / 28

cmmn senz
4d ago

Africa is a massive continent not a country

Reply(8)
13
Related
hypebeast.com

Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home

Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals, Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has reportedly been released from the tournament while the game’s VAR officials will still be given the option to participate in future competitions. The game which has...
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
marinelink.com

French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine

A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
The New York Times

The New York Times

317K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy