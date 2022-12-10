Morocco Stuns Portugal in a Historic Victory for Africa

Fans of Morocco’s World Cup team react to a goal while watching the live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco at Dar Yemma in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)

DOHA, Qatar — Another step for Morocco, another step for the Arab world, another push to a new frontier for Africa. Morocco’s reputation-shredding journey through the World Cup has now felled another European giant.

The Moroccans are now barely believable qualifiers for the semifinals, adding Portugal to a list of major European nations it has dumped out of the World Cup on its thrilling joyride through Qatar.

Having never previously been in contention for soccer’s biggest prize, Morocco is just one game away from a place in the final, having seen off Belgium, Spain and now Portugal thanks to a first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri on Saturday.

Against Morocco — with a defense that has still only been breached once in this World Cup — Gonçalo Ramos and the Portuguese wilted as the wall of whistles reached fever pitch and stayed there. Cristiano Ronaldo entered the stage with 40 minutes left, a platform to produce one more heroic act, a final cinematic moment in a career filled with cinematic moments.

At the point of an attack that featured a line of four forwards in increasingly desperate attempts to break Moroccan resistance, Ronaldo could not bend the World Cup to his will. Shots were blocked and tackles were made as Moroccan numbers seemingly multiplied in the face of incessant waves of Portuguese attacks.

Portugal simply could not get the ball to break for it in the way Morocco had in that one first-half moment where the ball hung in the air for what seemed like an age, before being met by En-Nesyri.

The tall striker timed his run to perfection, meeting the hopeful cross from Yahia Attiyat Allah just a fraction of a second before goalkeeper Diogo Costa could get his hand on it.

It was in the aftermath of that goal when Morocco let its guard down for the only time in the game, allowing the ball to ricochet dangerously close to its goal. Portugal almost went level in that moment, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes hitting a strike from an improbable angle that came crashing off the bar. That was as close as Morocco would let Portugal get.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Fans of Morocco’s World Cup team react to a goal while watching the live broadcast of the 2022 World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco at Dar Yemma in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)

Soccer fans crowd onto Steinway Street to celebrate Morocco’s historic win over Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, in Astoria, Queens on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Asmaa Elkeurti/The New York Times)