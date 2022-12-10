Ripple (XRP) is a digital asset built for global payments. At the time of writing this analysis, XRP/USD is trading around $0.39, which is a crucial level because, in the last year, it worked as a resistance and support for the short term. Between May-June, it was a support, and it broke the level around the last week of June. Until September, it worked as a resistance; after that, it crossed the resistance in the last two months and retraced back to the previous level.

19 HOURS AGO