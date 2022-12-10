Read full article on original website
Buying the SmarterWorx presale is similar to finding gems like Shiba Inu or Solana early
As many successful crypto projects have demonstrated, investing in promising blockchain innovations can potentially lead to significant gains. It can give investors a valuable opportunity to grow their wealth and achieve financial goals. One such crypto project is SmarterWorx, which has a robust roadmap to positively impact the entire crypto...
Oryen Network multiplies market cap by 3X during presale even though TRON and USDD are under pressure
TRON (TRX) and USDD. A decentralized, open-source network called TRON aims to give millions of users access to various financing options. It offers various earning and trading options with proof-of-stake smart contract capabilities to support a new generation of cryptocurrency use cases. TRON uses its native coin, $TRX, for various purposes, including paying network fees and rewarding block creators.
Puerto Rico Blockchain Week: Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels announces ‘Best in Show’ of companies innovating Web3 and Blockchain
BitAngels, the world’s premier investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced ShredSpots, Waterfall Protocol, and Big Watt Digital as the winners of its BitAngels Startup Pitch Contest at CoinAgenda, the leading global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014. “With the local growth of...
Core Mobile wallet by Ava Labs is now live on Android
Ava Labs brings one of the most efficient ways for crypto traders to navigate their digital assets. Core Mobile wallet is currently available on Android devices. The iOS launch is scheduled for the next year, subject to receiving approval from the platform. Using Core Mobile gives users access to Bitcoin, Avalanche, Ethereum, and EVM-compatible chains.
Ethereum Classic finds support from $18 for the short term!
In the war, better good vs. better, Ethereum might have taken a giant leap with its movement towards proof of stake validation. While ETH simultaneously lost just 35%, Ethereum Classic’s price slipped by over 55%. The growing difference, even after the expectations that miners will be heading towards ETC, isn’t helping the outlook any better. Ethereum Classic currently holds decent ground with a market value of $2.57 billion, which is 70 times smaller than its split personality, Ethereum.
JForex users to enjoy liquid stock CFDs from Mexico
A forex service provider Dukascopy has expanded the CFDs list by adding 28 liquid stock CFDs from Mexico, the Volatility Index, and the South Africa Index. The new features would now be accessible on LIVE and DEMO for the users of JForex at Dukascopy Europe and Dukascopy Bank. The tally...
NYC Blockchain Community Evolution: 2023 and Beyond
Blockchain technology enables people to build decentralized applications as alternative solutions to the everyday infrastructure provided by institutions and other intermediaries. Web3 helps bridge the gap between these applications and those who use them. Unlike its predecessors, Web3 represents full ownership of one’s content, assets, and identity. No institutions, no...
Fractionalized NFT marketplace SmarterWorx recommended alongside Terra Luna Classic and Near Protocol
It is no secret that cryptocurrencies are an exciting and dynamic space. Emerging projects are popping up all over the place, and investors are hoping to get in on the ground floor with the next big thing. One such project that has been gaining traction recently is SmarterWorx. According to...
Will Bitcoin (BTC) break out of the $17K mark?
Bitcoin is a leading decentralized payment protocol with the highest market cap in the crypto industry. At the time of writing this post, BTC USD is trading below $18K, and it is one such cryptocurrency that has yet to regain the previous support after the fall of the FTX liquidity crisis in the first week of November.
XRP regains the support of $0.4: Should you invest now?
Ripple (XRP) is a digital asset built for global payments. At the time of writing this analysis, XRP/USD is trading around $0.39, which is a crucial level because, in the last year, it worked as a resistance and support for the short term. Between May-June, it was a support, and it broke the level around the last week of June. Until September, it worked as a resistance; after that, it crossed the resistance in the last two months and retraced back to the previous level.
Polygon (MATIC) battles with $0.95: Is another drop coming?
Polygon is a layer two scaling platform on Ethereum architecture. It combines the proof of stake and plasma framework to resolve the scalability issue that negatively impacts the blockchain industry. MATIC is the native coin of the Polygon network. While writing this analysis, the price of Polygon is trading around $0.88. Since July this year, it has been consolidating between $1 and $0.7.
Bullish DASH is aiming toward $60: Should you invest now?
Dash is a fork of Litecoin, which itself is a fork of Bitcoin. Dash’s name comes from the two phases, ‘Digital’ and ‘Cash.’ It aims to be a better version of both Litecoin and Bitcoin. There are many other privacy-centric cryptocurrencies, but features like Masternodes, PrivateSend, and InstantSend make it one of the popular options for users. In this uncertain time, DASH is performing better than many other altcoins.
BLR Metaport: World’s 1st Airport Metaverse launches via Polygon’s help
It happens to be the Bangalore International Airport, which in the very recent past, was successfully launching the first phase of the BLR Metaport. For the uninitiated, this happens to be the first time the world will be exposed to a metaverse-related experience, in the case of an airport. This great occurrence is carried out with the due assistance of AWS, Intel, and, last but not the least, Polygon.
Lodestar Finance loses $6.9 million to an attacker’s manipulation on GLPOrcale
Lodestar Finance, one of the best Money Markets in the industry at the moment, has lost nearly $6.9 million funds to an oracle exploit. The hacker has drained all the deposits, forcing the platform to set its interest rate to zero. Negotiations are underway by the platform. Until then, the zero interest rate remains effective to ensure no movement in the said activities.
Argo Blockchain Plc requests the restoration of Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Argo Blockchain plc happens to be a company actively engaged in activities related to cryptocurrency mining. At this point, the company has reached out and made an earnest enough appeal to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to once again restore the listing of its ordinary shares. In their opinion, this should be done and achieved as soon as possible. Incidentally, the company has a rock-solid standing and is no less than a global leader in its rights.
The Middle East Digital Lending Summit 2022 activates the Future of Payments and optimizes the Region’s Digital Lending Credit Wave
The recently concluded inaugural edition of the Middle East Digital Lending Summit last December 6, 2022, at Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, promised to open a potential opportunity for transformation and change the game in the financial sector when it comes to lending. The successful day-long...
Algorand Inc. chosen as the public blockchain in Italy to support digital guarantees
Algorand Inc., which happens to be a global and absolute top-of-the-line blockchain-based technology, has been duly chosen to be the public blockchain in Italy. Its prime function will be to stand by an innovative digital guarantee platform. Concerning it, a befitting event was organized in Milan, wherein the concerned company...
Technical analysis picks for easy profits: SmarterWorx (ARTX), Polygon (MATIC), and Cardano (ADA)
Technical analysis is the study of historical price movements. Technical traders generally use the process as a confluence or an actual reason to get involved in specific cryptocurrency projects. For efficiency, the trading methodology is effective on large crypto projects with high liquidity and market cap. Cardano’s ADA and Polygon’s MATIC are popular digital assets where traders use technical analysis to make trading and investing decisions.
Binance admits abnormal price movement of certain trading pairs
Binance recently tweeted about the abnormal price movements taking place on the exchange. The platform admitted that some trading pairs have been moving abnormally in the past several days. However, the company CEO believes the activity to be standard market behavior. On the other hand, Binance has promised that these...
The OSIS platform is using Tokenization to help minority entrepreneurs and businesses
While it is important for any society to have many successful businesses, it must be stated that minorities and people of color have often faced many hardships when it comes to establishing and maintaining their businesses, which could be attributed to many reasons. The biggest one would most likely be based on innate biases and prejudices.
