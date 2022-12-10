Early wins indicate promise for Canby girls basketball

The Cougars improved to 2-0 with a 55-35 blowout win over 6A Newberg, trounce St. Mary's Academy in next game

Early indications in the Canby girls basketball season are positive. The team has jumped out to a 3-0 start at the 5A classification with wins over Molalla, Newberg and St. Mary's Academy.

Against Newberg on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Cougars picked up a big road win with a 55-35 score the difference. Canby was led by the scoring of senior wing McKenna Kraft with 13 points, followed closely senior point guard Allie Mead with 9 points and a string of assists on fast break opportunities.

For first year head coach TJ Fronius, Mead is one of the team's biggest assets.

"The biggest thing is she's so smart and so aware, she's doing a great job being present and understanding what the defenses are going to throw at her," Fronius said after the Newberg win. "She's not rushing, she's not forcing anything tough. She's doing her job of making sure that she's a great leader with the ball and she's moving the ball around on the floor and she's doing a great job."

Mead was calm under the Newberg press, helping navigate the passing around the length of the court. The senior made the right pass time and time again, helping Canby blow up a 28-23 first half lead into a 44-30 lead by the end of the third quarter.

That third frame saw a variety of scorers for the Cougars: Kraft and sophomore Makayla Ford had four points each, and Mead and sophomores Marlo Johnson, Harmony Davies, junior RayAnne Schedler had two points apiece.

The team has been incrementally improving with each subsequent game. In the season opener, Canby defeated Molalla 38-35; the second effort was the win against Newberg; and in the teams third outing, the Cougars defeated St. Mary's Academy 52-28.

According to Fronius, the team's improvements come from the mentality they take into practice.

"They're playing hard and they're doing their best no matter what," Fronius said. "I really appreciate how hard they've played, and they've made it easier for me as a coach with how hard they play, how they come to practice. They're ready to play, just like they did tonight."

The three wins to start the season mark the first time the Canby girls team has done so since 2017 when they collected victories over South Salem, West Salem and St. Mary's Academy.

Fronius wants to see his team score more efficiently going forward, but is still pleased with how things stand early in the season.

"I really do, and we've harped on them already after that Molalla game and we can improve a little more after tonight, but finishing strong and shooting," Fronius said. "I think our shooting can use a lot of work. Everything that we've done has been great."

Canby (3-0) is slated to face Sandy (1-1) on Monday, Dec. 12.

