Sen. Warren Introduces Bipartisan Legislation To Crack Down on Cryptocurrency Money Laundering, Financing of Terrorists, & Rogue Nations
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock photo) WASHINGTON DC – U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)...
Sen. Markey Wants Improved Access to Brain Scans To Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Sen. Warren Announces Legislation Included in National Defense Authorization Act
WASHINGTON DC – Today, December 12, United States Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), announced key priorities secured in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). “Unfortunately this year’s NDAA exceeds the President’s budget request by $45...
Sen. Markey Introduces Resolution To Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Landmark Coastal Zone Management Act
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Senator Warren and Senator-elect Welch Raise Concerns Over Reports of Pfizer’s Planned COVID-19 Vaccine Price Hike
WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Senator-elect Peter Welch (D-Vt.) sent a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourlas, criticizing Pfizer plans to dramatically increase prices for its COVID-19 vaccine in the new year, which would make it more difficult for millions of Americans to afford the vaccine.
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter
