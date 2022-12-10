Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Latest Update On David Krejci
The Bruins will try to start their homestand on a high note without David Krejci. Krejci won’t suit up for Boston for the second straight game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Bruins’ 4-3 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes last Friday. The center blocked a shot and missed the final 10 minutes of the first period but returned for the second. Krejci wasn’t showing any noticeable signs of being in pain and played 15:12 against Arizona.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Hall, Pastrnak, Swayman & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Sooner or later, the law of averages was going to catch up with...
Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement
This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey. This week's hottest stories. Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Wearing a Jersey They Don’t Wear Often vs. Miami
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night, for what will be the third consecutive game against an AFC East opponent, and just the second home game against an AFC East rival this season. The game will be broadcast locally on channel 7 and across the country on...
wearebuffalo.net
Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday
The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
Look: Snow Expected For Pivotal NFL Game This Weekend
The elements may play a key role in Saturday night's AFC East showdown between the Bills and Dolphins. Weather forecasters are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park during the game, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. It won't be nearly as bad as the massive storm that shut down the Buffalo area last month and forced the Bills to play a game in Detroit, but it still could impact the action.
